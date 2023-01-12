Mayo Health International Scholarships support global rotations for Mayo Clinic students – News Archive

Connect with us

Mayo Health International Scholarships support global rotations for Mayo Clinic students

 


Wentiirim Annankra, MD

Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine

Destination: Central Region of Burundi

Muskan Agarwal, MD

Internal medicine

Destination: Kathmandu, Nepal

Morgan Bailey, MD

Pulmonary and critical care medicine

Destination: Kathmandu, Nepal

Robyn Bryde, MD

Cardiovascular diseases

Destination: Blantyre, Malawi

Annica Eells, MD

Otolaryngology

Destination: La Venta, Honduras

Petra Elias, MD

Anesthesiology

Destination: Kijabe, Kenya

Bridget Findlay, MD

Urology

Destination: Nagpur, India

Friederike Froke, DO

Emergency medicine

Destination: Kanungu, Uganda

Ikram-Ul Haq, MBBS

Internal medicine

Destination: Muzaffarabad, Pakistan

Amoghavarsha Havanur, MD

Internal medicine

Destination: Kathmandu, Nepal

Donnell Lazaro-Paulina, MD

Emergency medicine

Destination: Zanzibar, Tanzania

Rebecca Leff, MD

Emergency medicine

Destination: Kumasi, Ghana

Alexander Lietz, MD

Infectious disease

Destination: Moshi, Tanzania

Grace Liu, MD

Radiology

Destination: Kathmandu, Nepal

Kaleigh Longcrier, DO

Family medicine

Destination: Kanungu, Uganda

Katelyn Marsden, MBBS

Vascular Neurology

Destination: Mbrara, Uganda

Adiba Matin, MD

Emergency medicine

Destination: Dhaka, Bangladesh

John McGlothlin, MD

Internal medicine

Destination: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Mary-Tiffany Oduah, MD

Internal medicine

Destination: Blantyre, Malawi and Nkhoma, Malawi

Naina Sawal, MD

Pulmonary and critical care medicine

Destination: Kathmandu, Nepal

Sasha Selby, BMBS

Emergency medicine

Destination: Kanungu, Uganda

Grace Suk, MD

Family medicine

Destination: Bomet, Kenya

Sarah Sutherland, MD

Emergency medicine

Destination: Kanungu, Uganda

Kelly Tang, DO

Family medicine

Destination: Kanungu, Uganda

Linh Vu, MD

Pulmonary and critical care medicine

Destination: Hanoi, Vietnam

Jonathan Winegarden, MD

Psychiatry

Destination: Kanungu, Uganda

