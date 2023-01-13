Ukraine war – the latest: Putin is dealing with an ‘internal power struggle’ – and now he has acted | World News





By Alex Rossi, international correspondent Temperatures are well below freezing and snow is swirling across the roads as icy winds cut like a million knives across the landscape. But even in the depths of winter, the fighting doesn’t stop, and in and around the salt mining town of Soledar it’s particularly fierce. Armored vehicles pass back and forth toward the city gates where they pour heavy machine gun fire on an advancing enemy. The leader of the Russian mercenary group, Wagner, claims to have taken the city, but Ukrainian soldiers we spoke to say it is still hotly contested. The sky above Soledar is clouded with smoke and the ground shakes with the incessant sound of artillery. In hidden positions on the outskirts, Ukrainian drone operators gather intelligence as shells whistle overhead. Bohdan, one of the drone team, denies that Russia has captured the city. “The guys are holding their position in Soledar. The Russians want to surround it from the flanks, but the guys are holding the defense. Nobody is retreating because it’s our land,” he said. On his phone he shows us the new footage taken by the Russian troops. The image is grainy, but you can make out a soldier dragging a wounded comrade to safety. Nowhere is safe here, with both sides taking heavy casualties. This war is relentlessly grim. Shell-shocked civilians stuck in the middle exist in constant danger – and there isn’t much hope as the front line closes. “How can I say anything is right? You can see for yourself. The house is destroyed, everything is destroyed – no gas, no water and no electricity,” said one. At the hospital in nearby Kramatorsk, some of the wounded from the front arrive for emergency treatment. Many of them have serious injuries. They often engage their enemy at distances of only 30 meters. Military orthopedic surgeon Andriy Zholob says this is a sign of how intense the fighting for the city has become. “It’s a close fight. We have gunfire [wounds]we have grenade wounds and so on, so these types of wounds have been added. “It’s a kind of hell.” Russian forces have taken most of the city – and if they win it, it will be the first victory for Vladimir Putin’s forces in months after many military setbacks. But it will come at a great cost in life.

