Active International TV & Video News 1.12.23





TOP ISSUES FROM CES Actives Rob Acquaotta shares his various thoughts, insights and opinions in his two-part series on all the tech CES 2023 had to offer. Part 1, All things Automotive focuses on our electric future, digital aesthetics and autonomous driving. In Part 2, Things That Make You Go Hmmmm Rob highlights cool and just plain weird gadgets; from flying cars, why you’d want to throw a dance party in your kitchen, social baking and advances in home diagnostics. ATTENTION TV TIPS According to a recent study by Civic Science, TV commercials are the top advertising format in terms of attention, with a quarter of American adults paying the most attention to TV ads. Closely, 24% of respondents pay the most attention to online advertising, while social media attracts the attention of 14% of adults. Magazine and newspaper ads fall towards the bottom with only 4% and 5% giving them the most attention. Linear TV advertising spending is forecast to reach $62.42 billion in 2023, a single-digit decline over 2022, while CTV will grow annually at double-digit rates. (eMarketer: 1/5/23) TRANSMISSION SURPRISE A new study from HarrisX and MoffettNathanson Research found that streaming services as part of US homes are now at 82% in the fourth quarter of 2022 – up from 81% in the third quarter and from 79% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Reports the authors show that streaming is reaching maturity, but that younger cord-cutters are not necessarily new potential streamers. Instead, the new cord-cutters are more incumbent broadcasters that allowed many media companies to double-dive from streaming and traditional pay-TV subscriptions. As of 4Q22, broadband-only homes (ie, broadcasters without pay TV service) represent 44% of the US, up from 42% for 3Q22. (MediaPost: 1/11/23) ADJUSTMENT FORWARD? The original model, which has existed for decades, is being eroded by measurement changes, transmission shifts, flexibility requirements, procurement approaches and economic volatility. While 2023 won’t see it go away just yet, calls for an embrace of increased transparency, flexibility and transformation across the ecosystem require the industry to break away from historical norms. At the heart of the startup is Nielsen’s measurement, which has been the mainstay of startup transactions for decades, and the move to adopt alternatives is a seismic shift. And as you might expect, the buy-side is seeking greater flexibility in origination agreements, while the sell-side is pushing for less stringent cancellation options in streaming agreements. (Digiday: 1/6/23) PREMIUM VIDEO MEASUREMENT Traditionally, Nielsens ratings dealt with the number of people watching TV shows, but with the growth of the Internet, advertisers are now looking for on-screen metrics including reach, frequency and information on user-generated content like YouTube and TikTok. This week, Nielsen is launching Nielsen One this week, which will measure ads across screens and is designed to enable advertisers to not only see how many people see their ads, but to determine the reach, frequency and ultimately effectiveness of campaigns. At the same time, the programmers announced the Joint Industry Committee, which aims to set standards for measuring what they call premium video. (NextTV: 1/9/23) INTERNAL EDITION MFSH 35 YEARS On January 9th, Deborah Norville sat down with the CBS Mornings team to share memorable moments from 35 years of Inside Edition, including the time she waited from her hospital bed; nine hours after the birth of her daughter. As an anchor for more than two decades, Norville is the longest-serving female news anchor on American television. (CBS News: 1/9/22)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://activeinternational.com/insights/news/active-international-tv-video-news-11223/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos