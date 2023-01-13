Ukraine will seek international support for its peace formula at the UN

Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister said Thursday that Kiev will pursue the adoption of a resolution in the UN General Assembly that would contain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace formula.

The Ukrainian leadership decided that the number one priority to be considered in February is the resolution dedicated to the peace formula, Emine Dzhaparova told reporters at the United Nations, where she attended a Security Council meeting on the rule of law.

February 24 marks one year since President Vladimir Putin launched his all-out invasion of Ukraine.

At the Group of 20 summit in November, Zelenskyy addressed the meeting by video and presented his 10-point vision for ending Russia’s war against his country.

It includes the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, as well as nuclear security, food and energy security, the release of prisoners of war and deportees.

[U.N.] Ambassador [Sergiy] Kyslytsya will now continue to press for the mode of consideration of this resolution because we can call for a special session to approve this resolution, Dzhaparova said.

She emphasized that the peace formula is the basis for a discussion, but this does not mean that Kiev is ready to sign any agreement that goes against its interests.

We are very committed to any peace negotiations that come and bring us to a result: territorial integrity, sovereignty, peace for our people, she said. But as my president has repeatedly said, we will not trade an inch of Ukrainian land, and without the Russian military out of Ukraine, we will not discuss any peace negotiations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, however, has said Kremlin officials will refuse to use Zelenskyy’s “peace formula” as a basis for negotiations, calling Kiev’s aim to expel Russia from eastern Ukraine and Crimea “an illusion “, according to Russian state authorities. RIA news agency.

The Kremlin on January 5 said Putin had told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready for peace talks only on the condition that Ukraine “take into account new territorial realities”, referring to Kiev accepting annexed territories.

Dzhaparova said Ukraine may also seek a second General Assembly resolution later in the year to establish a special international court to hold the Russian leadership accountable for its invasion, the crime of aggression.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is already investigating possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on Ukrainian territory since the Russian occupation.