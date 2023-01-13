Bitter farewells: high-profile withdrawals from international football since the Qatar World Cup

The end of the World Cup, the most coveted trophy in football, is a natural end point for many players’ international careers. While most of the retirement speculation before and during the Qatar World Cup has focused on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, neither has pulled the trigger, expressing their desire to continue representing Argentina and Portugal respectively.

However, since December, some of the sport’s most popular players have decided to retire. Fox News brings you some of them here:

Gareth Bale

Through 111 appearances and 41 goals, Gareth Bale, 33, became a talisman for the tiny nation of Wales and led them on the international stage further than many thought they would ever go.

In 2006, aged 16, Bale became the youngest player to represent Wales at the time. An explosive winger and technical master, Bale led his countrymen by example. During Euro 2016, he scored a free-kick in a 2-1 group stage win against Slovakia, powering Wales to their first win at a major tournament in 58 years. Bale would score twice as Wales reached the semi-finals of the competition, knocking out Belgium’s golden belt in the process. The national team also reached the qualifying stage of Euro 2020 with Bale as captain.

Reaching the World Cup remained Bale’s biggest aspiration and he was uniquely responsible for leading the team through the final two stages of World Cup qualification, scoring three times in matches against Austria and Ukraine.

“How can I describe what it means to me to be a part of this country and this team? How can I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How can I put into words the way I feel every time I put on Wales. The answer mine is that I couldn’t do any of these things justice, just with words,” Bale explained in a statement to The Welsh Family.

Eden Hazard

While some small nations rely on a talisman, others have generations that fill them with hope. Alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, 32, was one of the main reasons Belgium was considered a golden generation for the last decade.

Hazard played for Belgium 126 times and scored 33 goals. He also captained the team for the period between 2018 and 2022 when Belgium topped the FIFA rankings.

Belgium’s best chance for honors came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Although seen as the top seed in that tournament, the team was eliminated by eventual champions France in the semi-finals.

Hazard will be remembered for his pace and solo efforts on goal.

“A page turns today Thank you for all this shared happiness since 2008. I have decided to end my international career. The continuation is ready. I will miss you,” Hazard wrote on his Instagram page.

Hugo Lloris

World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, 36, suffered a painful result against Argentina in the final in Qatar, failing to save enough of their penalty shoot-out to prevent them from being crowned champions. However, Lloris leaves the national team with his head held high, having lifted the trophy in Russia in 2018 and is close to captaining France to victory for a second time.

Lloris also started the Euro 2016 final against Portugal, which France lost by a goal in added time.

The goalkeeper made his debut for Les Bleus in 2008 and has made a record 145 appearances. 121 of those appearances have been as France captain, another record.

“I’ve really thought about it [retirement] since the end of the World Cup, but there is something deep inside me for maybe six months and that grew during the competition, making me take this decision,” explained Lloris.

“There comes a moment when you have to leave. I have always said that the French national team does not belong to any one person”, he added.

Sergio Busquets

In a statement on his Instagram, Sergio Busquets, 34, explained: “It’s been an honor to represent my country and take it to the top, to be a world and European champion, to be captain and to play so many games, with greater or lesser success, but always giving everything and contributing with my head in the sand so that everything goes as well as possible.”

The midfielder, who excelled at stealing the ball from opponents, represented Spain 143 times. Only Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos surpassed Busquets’ performances.

His retirement marks the end of an era for Spain: Busquets was the last member of the team that lifted the World Cup trophy in South Africa in 2010. He was also part of the team that won Euro 2012, a team that included other players in history for their technical skills such as Andrs Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez.

Asked to react to the news of Busquets’ retirement, Xavi, now Barcelona manager, explained that “he is a player who has made history, a legend. One of the best midfielders in world football and the best defensive midfielder in the history of Spain, I congratulate him.”

Karim Benzema

The current holder of the UEFA Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or awards has had a complex and unhappy relationship with the French national team.

Since 2007, Karim Benzema, 35, has made 97 appearances for France and scored 37 times. However, Benzema has missed each of the last three tournaments in which France have reached the final.

After being France’s top scorer at the 2014 World Cup, he was banned from the national team from October 2015 until his recall by France manager Didier Deschamps in May 2021. At the time in 2015, Benzema was experiencing legal problems for due to his involvement in a conspiracy to blackmail French player Mathieu Valbuena.

Although he repaired his relationship with Deschamps, his dream of winning the World Cup ended before the tournament in Qatar began after he tore a muscle in his left thigh during training.

“I made the necessary trials and errors to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story and ours is coming to an end,” wrote Benzema on his 35th birthday.