The global food crisis puts the lives of millions of young people at risk





More than 30 million children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition or acute malnutrition, caused by conflict, climate shocks, the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 the pandemic and rising costs of living. Children with this condition have weakened immune systems and are in higher risk of dying from common childhood diseases. Eight million suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition – meaning they are 12 times more likely to die than children who eat enough. The crisis may worsen of complaint is issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); the UN refugee agency, UNHCR; The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). They called on the international community to speed up progress Global Action Plan on Child Abuse to prevent the growing crisis from turning into a tragedy. Qu Dongyu, said FAO The General Director warned that the situation is likely to worsen even further this year. We must ensure the availability, affordability and accessibility of healthy diets for young children, girls and pregnant and lactating women. We need urgent action now to save lives and tackle the root causes of acute malnutrition, working together across sectors, he said. Five priority areas The Global Action Plan aims to prevent, detect and treat acute malnutrition among children in the countries most affected by the cascading crisis: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Nigeria. , Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen. It addresses the need for a multi-sectoral approach and highlights priority actions through maternal and child nutrition policy changes, targeting food, health, water and sanitation, and social protection systems. With growing needs, UN agencies have described five specific actions that will be effective in addressing acute malnutrition in countries affected by conflict and natural disasters, and in humanitarian emergencies. Analysis, prevention, assistance They include confirmatory analyzes of the determinants of child loss; the provision of essential maternal and child nutrition interventions for early prevention, such as regular check-ups, and the introduction of specialized nutritional food products as part of emergency food aid. We are at UNHCR working hard to improve analysis and targeting to ensure we reach children who are most at risk, including internally displaced populations and refugees, said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Scaling up these actions as a coordinated package will be critical to both prevention and treatment, as well as saving lives, the partners stressed. The global food crisis is too a health crisis, AND a vicious circle: malnutrition leads to disease and disease leads to malnutrition, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who General Director. Urgent support is needed now in the hardest-hit countries to protect the lives and health of children, including ensuring critical access to healthy food and nutrition services, especially for women and children.

