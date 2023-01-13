Missouri S&T – News and Events – S&T student receives international accolades for research





When winter break begins, students at many universities can breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation. However, Missouri S&T student Arindam Khanda doesn’t fit that description, and he has the accolades to prove it. Khanda, a Ph.D. student studying computer science, spent his winter break in India and attended three conferences where he shared his research and won awards for his efforts. Attending these conferences was an amazing experience, says Khanda. I have visited different places and met several scholars, professors and researchers working in my field. I consider the awards I received as incentives that will help me continue my rigorous research work throughout the year. In December, Khanda began his conference tour by having his paper, Parallel Vertex Color Update on Large Dynamic Networks, nominated for the Best Paper Award at the 29th IEEE International Conference on High Performance Computing, Data and Analytics. Along with Khanda, collaborators on this paper included Drs. Xin Liang, a former S&T professor who is now at the University of Kentucky; Dr. Sanjukta Bhowmick, an associate professor at the University of North Texas, and Dr. Sajal Das, a professor of computer science and chair of Daniel St. Clair at Missouri S&T. Then, at the 24th International Conference on Distributed Computing and Networking held in early January, Khanda’s extended abstract submitted for the doctoral symposium was awarded the best proposal. The paper is titled A parallel framework for efficient updating of graph properties in large dynamic networks. At his last conference in January, which was the Professor Arun Kumar Choudhury Birth Centenary Symposium, or AKC100, Khanda received a best poster award. The poster builds on the same research topics that Khanda addressed at other conferences. Khanda says he looks forward to completing his doctoral research next year and sharing his findings with the academic community. He says that Das has served as an inspiration throughout his studies and it was Das who encouraged him to attend numerous conferences during the winter break. For more information about Missouri S&T’s computer science programs, visit cs.mst.edu. About Missouri University of Science and Technology Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with over 7,000 students. Part of the University of Missouri’s four-campus system and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 fields of study and is among the nation’s top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T is also home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

