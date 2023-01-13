MNUFC announces international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern





Minnesota United announced today that the club will host Bundesliga 2 side FC Kaiserslautern for an international friendly at Allianz Field on Wednesday, June 28.th at 7:30pm CT.

June’s international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern marks the 12th international friendly that MNUFC has hosted. The Loons most recently hosted Everton FC and SC Paderborn 07 in the summer months of 2022.

FCK, of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany, formed as a club through the merger of FG Kaiserslautern and Germania in 1896 and four years later, was renamed FC 1900 Kaiserslautern. In the following years, the organization would be affiliated with two other football clubs, FC Bavaria and FC Palatia, emerging as FV 1900 Kaiserslautern in 1909. The team last merged with SV Phnix two decades later and in 1932, coined its official name: Fuball-Club Kaiserslautern.

Before becoming one of the founding clubs of the Bundesliga in 1963, FC Kaiserslautern was part of the Oberliga (Sdwest). FCK dominated the league winning eleven times in their 18 years in the Oberligas. FC Kaiserslautern won the German Football Championship titles in 1951 and 1953 their first top level championships. FCK was promoted to the first division of the modern Bundesliga and secured its first Bundesliga title in 1990–91. The club topped the league again in the 1997–98 season and is notably the only club to have done so as a newly promoted team. FCK has also captured two DFB-Pokals and one DFL-Superkup. FCK currently competes in the second division and is in fourth place in the table with 29 points in the season.

Listed below are the results from the international friendlies that Minnesota United has hosted:

Single-match tickets for the first half of the 2023 season will go on sale to the general public on February 9, with season ticket members, members of The Preserve and other club members getting first access through a series of pre-sales exclusive.

Fans looking to lock in their tickets today can choose between our First Five or Pick n Pair ticket promotions. With the First Five package, fans can purchase tickets for the first five home games of the 2023 season. The Pick n Pair package gives fans the opportunity to purchase four tickets for the 2023 MLS regular season, two of which are for the two games of prior to the Loons’ home season, with buyers able to choose any two additional games to attend during the 2023. season. To buy your tickets now, click here.

