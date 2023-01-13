Months after the election and with few polls, Manitoba’s premier is making changes





Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is parting ways with two top staffers she brought in not too long ago with an election slated for October. Philip Houde, who was hired as the prime minister’s chief of staff in May, is stepping down and no replacement has been named. Houde had served under previous Progressive Conservative prime ministers, including Stefanson’s predecessor Brian Pallister. Stefanson reinstated Houde last spring, a few months after she took over as prime minister. The premier’s office did not elaborate Thursday on the reasons for the change, other than to say it was part of a move to “refresh the Manitoba government’s administration and prepare it to better address the current priority concerns of Manitobans.” Houde thanked Stefanson for his time in the job and said he continues to support the Tories. A written comment seems to imply that his departure was not voluntary. “We serve at the pleasure of the prime minister and while I’m back to try to help us with the 2023 election, I’m at peace moving forward,” Houde wrote in a message to The Canadian Press. Stefanson also announced on Thursday the departure of Don Leitch, who was hired as an executive council clerk — essentially the head of the civil service — when she was elected Conservative leader and prime minister in the fall of 2021. He will be replaced by Kathryn Gerrard, who worked as deputy minister. A political analyst said the departures of Houde and Leitch appear to be a sign that Stefanson is trying to revive her party’s fortunes after trailing the opposition New Democrats in opinion polls throughout her time in office. The Tories “have not moved the needle in terms of their polls or their popularity and for that she can blame her advisers and not getting the kind of key advice she needed to improve the situation,” said Paul Thomas , professor emeritus. in political studies at the University of Manitoba. In recent media interviews, Stefanson has said the government needs to do a better job communicating and getting its messages out. “Well, some of the advice about communication would have come from these two gentlemen,” Thomas said. Leitch’s departure isn’t too surprising, Thomas said, because he first served in the position in the 1980s and likely agreed to return for only a short period of time. Houde’s departure is more surprising, Thomas said. “You would have thought that as (the Conservatives) try to come up with a game plan to improve their prospects for the autumn election, that it would be useful to have him around.” This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/months-out-from-an-election-and-low-in-polls-manitoba-premier-makes-changes-1.6229174 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos