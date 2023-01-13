International
The rule of law stands between peace and the brutal struggle for power Guterres
From the smallest village to the global stage, the rule of law (ROL) is all that stands between peace and stability, and a brutal struggle for power and resources., he said arguing that protects the vulnerable; prevents discrimination; increases trust in institutions; supports inclusive economies and societies; and is the first line of defense against atrocity crimes.
Great risk of illegality
The UN chief painted a bleak picture of civilians around the world suffering from devastating conflicts, growing poverty and growing hunger, warning that we are at grave risk of the Reign of Lawlessness.
From the illegal development of nuclear weapons to the unsanctioned use of force, states continue to violate international law with impunity, he continued.
Mr. Guterres mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the unlawful killings of Palestinians and Israelis; gender-based apartheid in Afghanistan; the illegal nuclear weapons program of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; violence and serious human rights violations in Myanmar; and a deep institutional crisis in Haiti.
As these examples illustrate, respecting the rule of law is more important than ever. All member states have a responsibility to uphold it every step of the way, the top UN official said.
A role to play
Noting the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Human Rights Council and its various Commissions of Inquiry, he recalled that UN entities and mechanisms promote and implement ROL.
Around the world, the UN is mobilized against impunity and committed to holding perpetrators to account through fair and independent judicial procedures, the UN chief said.
We also strengthen the rule of law by supporting victims and survivors and providing access to justice, remedies and redress.
Describing ICJ as an aspiration for accountability for the most serious crimes, he noted the importance of accepting the mandatory jurisdiction of the courts and noted that the Security Council bears a special responsibility in this.
Member States
The Secretary General underlined how Member States can strengthen the Organization in promoting ROL by supporting UN Charter, Declaration of Human Rights and international law; resolving disputes peacefully; advocacy for equal rights for all; and the commitment to the self-determination of the peoples and the sovereign equality of the member states.
While the challenges are many, the primacy of the rule of law is essential to maintaining international peace and security and for peace building efforts, he underlined.
According to the UN chief, negotiations, investigations, mediation, conciliation and arbitration are all important tools for maintaining the legal framework.
At the national level, he asserted that it builds trust between people and institutions; reduces corruption; and enables societies and economies to run smoothly.
Conversely, without the rule of law in place, impunity prevails, organized crime thrives and there is a high risk of violent conflict.
He said the legal framework strengthened efforts to achieve this Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stating that poverty, injustice and exclusion can only be addressed through effective, non-discriminatory and inclusive public policies.
The UN stands ready to support Member States through its country teams around the world.
Looking ahead
of Our common agenda reporting a plan for global cooperation and revived multilateralism calls for a new common acceptance of legal rules that offers an opportunity to restore and strengthen them across the board at the UN.
It defines the links between the rule of law, human rights and development, and calls for a people-centred approach in which laws and justice are accessible to all.
This will also be reflected in the New Agenda for Peace.
The rule of law is key to addressing existing and future challenges, from nuclear disarmament to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, pandemics and dangerous diseases, the UN chief said, adding that it must adapt to the changing environment and technological advances.
The extraordinary position of the UN
In closing, he observed that the UN’s legitimacy, convening power and normative influence put it in a unique position to promote innovation and progress in compliance with legal rules.
of Security Council also has a critical role in expanding ROL: Together, let’s commit to advancing the rule of law to create a more stable and safer world for all.
No white flag
Focusing on the peaceful settlement of international disputes, ICJ President Joan Donoghue said this The behavior of the state mainly determines whether the rule of law is respected.
After declaring their allegiance at the international level, the judge explained that they cannot resolve their disputes by using or threatening force and must be prepared to have the legality of their conduct assessed by international courts and tribunals.
Acknowledging that states value their autonomy and try to preserve whatever power they have, she asserted that at the international level, the concept of the rule of law is in a constant battle with these competing tendencies, but assured that it is not time to waver. the white one. delivery flag.
Removal of a dysfunctional Council
From the University of Oxford, professor of public international law, Dapo Akande, drew attention to the individual members of the Security Council, whose ultimate responsibility is, together with all states, to ensure respect for international law.
When the Council collectively fails to fulfill its responsibilities, other UN bodies, such as the General Assembly or the Secretariat, are left to take responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and promoting the rule of law, he said.
States must fulfill their duty to take lawful steps to put an end to serious violations of the most important obligations of international law.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/01/1132402
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The rule of law stands between peace and the brutal struggle for power Guterres
- Table Tennis VR, Sairento VR & Breakers Collection (Neo-Geo Emu) PS4 FPKGs | PSXHAX
- Months after the election and with few polls, Manitoba’s premier is making changes
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – A Retro Robo-Samurai De Ja Vu(Review)
- Martine Rose Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show Review
- UK Weather: Flood Warnings and Alerts Issued Amid Fears Some Areas Could Be ‘Cut Off’ | british news
- As the Australian Open gets underway, all eyes are on Rafael Nadal
- MNUFC announces international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern
- Missouri S&T – News and Events – S&T student receives international accolades for research
- Earthquake! 2.9 off the coast of Northern California | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News
- Prime Minister Modi pledged to unite the country, but some people are conspiring to break it: Yogi
- US party preferences spread evenly in 2022 after GOP shift