The rule of law stands between peace and the brutal struggle for power Guterres

From the smallest village to the global stage, the rule of law (ROL) is all that stands between peace and stability, and a brutal struggle for power and resources., he said arguing that protects the vulnerable; prevents discrimination; increases trust in institutions; supports inclusive economies and societies; and is the first line of defense against atrocity crimes.

Great risk of illegality

The UN chief painted a bleak picture of civilians around the world suffering from devastating conflicts, growing poverty and growing hunger, warning that we are at grave risk of the Reign of Lawlessness.

From the illegal development of nuclear weapons to the unsanctioned use of force, states continue to violate international law with impunity, he continued.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the members of the UN Security Council on the rule of law among nations.

Mr. Guterres mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the unlawful killings of Palestinians and Israelis; gender-based apartheid in Afghanistan; the illegal nuclear weapons program of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; violence and serious human rights violations in Myanmar; and a deep institutional crisis in Haiti.

As these examples illustrate, respecting the rule of law is more important than ever. All member states have a responsibility to uphold it every step of the way, the top UN official said.

A role to play

Noting the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Human Rights Council and its various Commissions of Inquiry, he recalled that UN entities and mechanisms promote and implement ROL.

Around the world, the UN is mobilized against impunity and committed to holding perpetrators to account through fair and independent judicial procedures, the UN chief said.

We also strengthen the rule of law by supporting victims and survivors and providing access to justice, remedies and redress.

Describing ICJ as an aspiration for accountability for the most serious crimes, he noted the importance of accepting the mandatory jurisdiction of the courts and noted that the Security Council bears a special responsibility in this.

Member States

The Secretary General underlined how Member States can strengthen the Organization in promoting ROL by supporting UN Charter, Declaration of Human Rights and international law; resolving disputes peacefully; advocacy for equal rights for all; and the commitment to the self-determination of the peoples and the sovereign equality of the member states.

While the challenges are many, the primacy of the rule of law is essential to maintaining international peace and security and for peace building efforts, he underlined.

According to the UN chief, negotiations, investigations, mediation, conciliation and arbitration are all important tools for maintaining the legal framework.

A destroyed house in the village of Beit Sira, Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

At the national level, he asserted that it builds trust between people and institutions; reduces corruption; and enables societies and economies to run smoothly.

Conversely, without the rule of law in place, impunity prevails, organized crime thrives and there is a high risk of violent conflict.

He said the legal framework strengthened efforts to achieve this Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stating that poverty, injustice and exclusion can only be addressed through effective, non-discriminatory and inclusive public policies.

The UN stands ready to support Member States through its country teams around the world.

Looking ahead

of Our common agenda reporting a plan for global cooperation and revived multilateralism calls for a new common acceptance of legal rules that offers an opportunity to restore and strengthen them across the board at the UN.

It defines the links between the rule of law, human rights and development, and calls for a people-centred approach in which laws and justice are accessible to all.

This will also be reflected in the New Agenda for Peace.

The rule of law is key to addressing existing and future challenges, from nuclear disarmament to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, pandemics and dangerous diseases, the UN chief said, adding that it must adapt to the changing environment and technological advances.

The extraordinary position of the UN

In closing, he observed that the UN’s legitimacy, convening power and normative influence put it in a unique position to promote innovation and progress in compliance with legal rules.

of Security Council also has a critical role in expanding ROL: Together, let’s commit to advancing the rule of law to create a more stable and safer world for all.

Joan E. Donoghue (on screen), President of the International Court of Justice, addresses the Security Council meeting on the Rule of Law among Nations.

No white flag

Focusing on the peaceful settlement of international disputes, ICJ President Joan Donoghue said this The behavior of the state mainly determines whether the rule of law is respected.

After declaring their allegiance at the international level, the judge explained that they cannot resolve their disputes by using or threatening force and must be prepared to have the legality of their conduct assessed by international courts and tribunals.

Acknowledging that states value their autonomy and try to preserve whatever power they have, she asserted that at the international level, the concept of the rule of law is in a constant battle with these competing tendencies, but assured that it is not time to waver. the white one. delivery flag.

Removal of a dysfunctional Council

From the University of Oxford, professor of public international law, Dapo Akande, drew attention to the individual members of the Security Council, whose ultimate responsibility is, together with all states, to ensure respect for international law.

When the Council collectively fails to fulfill its responsibilities, other UN bodies, such as the General Assembly or the Secretariat, are left to take responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and promoting the rule of law, he said.

States must fulfill their duty to take lawful steps to put an end to serious violations of the most important obligations of international law.