The Pompeii mansion filled with erotic frescoes reopens after 20 years





Written by Valentina DiDonatoLianne Kolirin, CNN A big one Pompeii covered house erotic the frescoes, closed to the public for 20 years, have reopened after a dramatic renovation. The historic House of Vettii, located about 16 miles south of Naples, Italy, is thought to have belonged to two men freed from slavery – Aulus Vettius Conviva and Aulus Vettius Restitutus – who went on to fill the property with ancient art after making their wealth by selling wine. Originally built in the second century BC, the house – along with much of Pompeii – was buried and preserved by the ashes from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. It was excavated between 1894 and 1896. Closed for the past two decades, a new restoration project was undertaken in 2016. A detail of one of the frescoes in a triclinium, or dining room, called the Hall of Ixium, part of the ancient Roman Domus Vettiorum, the House of the Vettii. Credit: Andrew Medicini/AP Experts including archaeologists, architects, restorers, engineers, structural engineers and landscapers were enlisted to work on the complex architectural site. announced the reopening of the home in a post on Pompeii Archaeological Parkannounced the reopening of the home in a post on Instagram this week, saying: “The House of the Vettii, the iconic house of Pompeii, is being reopened. It is always included in UNESCO World Heritage site guides and books on ancient art as a result of its extraordinary frescoes and sculptures that decorate the large garden. “Next to the right molding, towards the atrium, is the figure of Priapus, who, in addition to his large member, was supposed to indicate the well-being and wealth of the inhabitants of the house. The figure weighs his member on a plate. the scales, while a bag full of coins acts as a counterweight”. Park said that there was also evidence that prostitution was practiced in the house. Erotic frescoes in the house of the Vettii. Credit: Marco Cantile/LightRocket/Getty Images A ‘turbulent history of restoration’ Several aspects of the renovation proved particularly challenging, according to a press release issued by the park on Tuesday. He said: “Particularly difficult was removing the layers of wax applied to the frescoes in the past with the aim of protecting them and making them shine: a restoration method that has proved to be very damaging and which has also obscured many refined painted details, with representations of fantastic architecture and mythological scenes”. Also complex was the restoration of the colonnaded garden, with its elaborate system of water pipes and small fountains. Courtyard of the House of the Vettii with a statue of Priapus, in the archaeological excavations of Pompeii. Credit: Marco Cantile/LightRocket/Getty Images Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said: “The House of the Vettii is the history of the Roman world closed in one house, the “house museum” of the Roman world so to speak: we find frescoes and mythological sculptures in bronze and marble, of extraordinary artistic quality, which speak of complex relationships between Greek models and Roman reworks, but also the economic and social life of the city. “The owners, freedmen and therefore ex-slaves, are the expression of a social mobility that would have been unthinkable two centuries ago.” Massimo Osanna, director general of Italy’s national museums, said in the press release that the reopening marked “the end of a long and tumultuous history of restoration”.

