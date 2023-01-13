Results of the Care Quality Commission’s maternity survey 2022 published





January 12, 2023 A new survey by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has revealed that women are treated with dignity and respect when receiving antenatal care, and during labor and delivery, at the Trust providing maternity services for women in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. The CQC Maternity Survey 2022 covered 121 NHS Trusts in England and is designed to build an understanding of the risk and quality of maternity services and care. It highlights women’s views on all aspects of their maternity care from the first time they visit a clinician or midwife, to the care provided at home in the weeks after their baby arrives. SaTHs scores were as good or slightly better than most other trusts in six questions and the Trust had the highest score in the region for Feeding your baby. None of its results were below the average standard of the other 120 Trusts surveyed in England. Questions where the Trust scored better or slightly better include: In early labor, did you feel you were given the right advice and support when you contacted a midwife or hospital? (better)

Thinking back to your hospital stay, how clean was the hospital room or ward you were in?

Did you feel that midwives and other health professionals gave you active support and encouragement to feed your baby?

During labor and delivery, were you able to get a staff member to help you when you needed it?

If you needed attention while you were in hospital after giving birth, were you able to get a member of staff to help you when you needed it?

Thinking about the care you received in the hospital after your baby was born, were you given the explanations and information you needed? Further survey findings where SaTH received a score higher than 9/10 include: Listening to midwives during antenatal check-ups

Partners being as involved as they wanted to be during labor and delivery

Speaking in a way that service users can understand during antenatal care and during labor and delivery

Staff who introduce themselves before treating and examining service users

Decision making about how service users wanted to feed their baby is respected by midwives

Midwives and health visitors asking service users about their mental health Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH, said: The CQC Maternity Survey is an important indicator of what users of our service think we are doing well and the areas in which we should be looking to make improvements. It is encouraging to hear new mums feel supported and listened to when using our services before, during and after birth and that they were able to get help when needed. Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete this survey. Every feedback we receive helps us improve. We will now focus on identifying areas where we can further improve our care, while continuing to put service users at the heart of everything we do. Emily Evans, Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Service User Chair, said: The results of the 2022 Maternity Survey are encouraging to read and they complement much of the positive feedback we receive from service users who contact us at MVP. We will continue to work with SaTH as the voice of service users and to encourage and help facilitate further progress over the coming months. The full national results of the 2022 Maternity Survey will be on the CQC website later this year, along with the technical paper outlining the survey methodology and the points applied to each question: www.cqc.org.uk/maternitysurvey ENDS

