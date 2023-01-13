Live News: Japan plans to release Fukushima’s contaminated water into the ocean





A woman walks between signs showing food prices on a street in Buenos Aires on Thursday Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina ended the year with annual inflation accelerating to 95 percent, pushing the South American country out of the five countries with triple-digit inflation globally. Prices rose 5.1 percent in December, picking up slightly after three straight months of decline and taking the 12-month figure to 94.8 percent, according to government statistics agency Indec. This was the highest rate since 1991, when the country was emerging from a hyperinflationary crisis. Rising prices have been largely attributed to a period of central bank money printing as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine. Argentina is among the six countries that experienced the highest rates last year, but is behind Zimbabwe, Lebanon, Venezuela, Syria and Sudan, which experienced triple-digit inflation last year. Argentina’s finance minister, Sergio Massa, attributed the modest decline in December to a price control scheme known as Fair Prices, or Precios Justos, which has temporarily frozen the cost of more than 1,700 goods until December 2023. Similar controls of prices introduced in 2021 failed to curb inflation. The minister added that monthly price increases may begin to fall, to 3 percent by April. Economists widely expect inflation in Argentina to remain stubbornly high throughout 2023 as the country enters a presidential election year and are skeptical about the effectiveness of recent government measures. Earlier this week, the World Bank warned that bringing inflation below 90 percent will be a complex challenge in 2023. Consumer sentiment in Argentina has continued to deteriorate. The value of the local peso on the widely used parallel exchange rate has fallen to historic lows against the US dollar as savers fearing further devaluation convert their pesos into safer holdings. On Thursday, the peso fell to 360 against the dollar.

