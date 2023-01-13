International
Manitoba RCMP: suspect arrested after 2019 accidental kidnapping
More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
RCMP received an emergency call on the morning of June 23, 2019, from a homeowner who said an injured 16-year-old girl had appeared at their door saying she had just escaped a kidnapping.
Mounties said the girl had been walking her dog on a road southeast of Landmark, Man. when a man driving a pickup truck stopped and asked if she needed a ride. When she said no, the man pulled out a knife, forced her into the back seat of the truck and drove away.
As the man came to a dead end and began to slow down, the girl managed to escape and run to the nearest house and call the police.
Although the police searched, the man was not found. Five days after the abduction, Steinbach RCMP said the truck was found abandoned in a ditch.
“It was later determined to have been stolen from Ile des Chnes on June 23 the same day as the kidnapping,” said Insp. Tim Arseneault, with the RCMP’s major crime services.
“Officers combed the truck for evidence and were able to link this vehicle to the kidnapping, but could not directly link it to any suspects.”
It left the RCMP at a dead end in the investigation, stalling it for more than a year.
“We finally got the break we needed,” Arseneault said.
In 2022, an unknown fingerprint found on the truck finally struck a match. Arseneault said that led investigators to a witness who was able to give the RCMP a statement and more information to follow up on.
That led investigators to make an arrest on January 10, 2023. Hercules Nicholas Chief, 24, of Steinbach, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft of a truck.
The charges against him have not been proven in court.
Mounties say the girl did not know the man and investigators have not been able to identify a motive behind the abduction, which they say appears to be “completely random.”
“It almost seems like it’s a wrong place, wrong time crime of opportunity,” he said. “There was no specific intent that we were able to identify even through the statements.”
The arrest comes more than three and a half years after the kidnapping.
“It was a long time and it was very frustrating for the investigators as well,” Arseneault said. “You don’t hear about these kinds of actual abductions of a stranger with no apparent connection. So it was very disturbing.”
Arseneault said the kidnapping victim helped investigators identify the man and was later told he had been arrested and charged.
“She was very relieved. She was emotional, very grateful for it,” Arseneault said, noting the girl’s courage throughout the ordeal.
“She showed incredible courage by running from the vehicle and getting help. It’s certainly been a very difficult time knowing that the attacker was on the loose. But we hope this arrest brings a little closure.”
Arseneault said as of Thursday, the chief remains in custody.
|
Sources
2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/breakthrough-leads-to-arrest-three-years-after-random-kidnapping-in-southern-manitoba-1.6228353
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Manitoba RCMP: suspect arrested after 2019 accidental kidnapping
- South Korean police blame fatal Halloween crackdown on lack of preparation, poor response
- Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Swat and neighboring areas – Pakistan
- Google and Porsche in talks over access to Google Apps
- Satellite images of China’s crematoriums: Amid Covid-19 surge, satellite images show crowds at China’s crematoriums: report
- Carla Rockmore rose to fame online by sharing fashion tips. This is how its mission has expanded
- table tennis chronicles of January 12, 2023 SparkChronicles
- What’s Happening in Iran’s Presidency?
- Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav is no more, PM Modi and Bihar Dy CM express condolences
- Live News: Japan plans to release Fukushima’s contaminated water into the ocean
- Costeen Hatzi admits she knew NOTHING about tennis before meeting Nick Kyrgios
- 30 hidden offers to buy right now