Manitoba RCMP: suspect arrested after 2019 accidental kidnapping

More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.

RCMP received an emergency call on the morning of June 23, 2019, from a homeowner who said an injured 16-year-old girl had appeared at their door saying she had just escaped a kidnapping.

Mounties said the girl had been walking her dog on a road southeast of Landmark, Man. when a man driving a pickup truck stopped and asked if she needed a ride. When she said no, the man pulled out a knife, forced her into the back seat of the truck and drove away.

As the man came to a dead end and began to slow down, the girl managed to escape and run to the nearest house and call the police.

Although the police searched, the man was not found. Five days after the abduction, Steinbach RCMP said the truck was found abandoned in a ditch.

“It was later determined to have been stolen from Ile des Chnes on June 23 the same day as the kidnapping,” said Insp. Tim Arseneault, with the RCMP’s major crime services.

“Officers combed the truck for evidence and were able to link this vehicle to the kidnapping, but could not directly link it to any suspects.”

It left the RCMP at a dead end in the investigation, stalling it for more than a year.

“We finally got the break we needed,” Arseneault said.

In 2022, an unknown fingerprint found on the truck finally struck a match. Arseneault said that led investigators to a witness who was able to give the RCMP a statement and more information to follow up on.

That led investigators to make an arrest on January 10, 2023. Hercules Nicholas Chief, 24, of Steinbach, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft of a truck.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Mounties say the girl did not know the man and investigators have not been able to identify a motive behind the abduction, which they say appears to be “completely random.”

“It almost seems like it’s a wrong place, wrong time crime of opportunity,” he said. “There was no specific intent that we were able to identify even through the statements.”

The arrest comes more than three and a half years after the kidnapping.

“It was a long time and it was very frustrating for the investigators as well,” Arseneault said. “You don’t hear about these kinds of actual abductions of a stranger with no apparent connection. So it was very disturbing.”

Arseneault said the kidnapping victim helped investigators identify the man and was later told he had been arrested and charged.

“She was very relieved. She was emotional, very grateful for it,” Arseneault said, noting the girl’s courage throughout the ordeal.

“She showed incredible courage by running from the vehicle and getting help. It’s certainly been a very difficult time knowing that the attacker was on the loose. But we hope this arrest brings a little closure.”

Arseneault said as of Thursday, the chief remains in custody.