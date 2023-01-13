International
France reaffirms its commitment to democratic values and respect for (…)
Mr. President,
I thank the Secretary General, the President of the International Court of Justice and Professor Akande for their briefings.
As we have just celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Declaration of the General Assembly of the High Level Meeting on the Rule of Law, I want to thank you for organizing this debate.
On September 24, 2012, our leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the rule of law and respect for the fundamental principles of the Charter, which are respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries.
In so doing, all Member States, including members of this Council, undertook to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State. Any violation of these obligations, such as Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, is a serious violation of the UN Charter and a denial of the rule of law.
Mr. President,
Strengthening the rule of law also allows us to act in the face of the financial, climate and health crises that have exacerbated inequalities, injustices and discrimination around the world. This cooperation is essential to end conflicts.
The Security Council has a central role to play in restoring the rule of law. After the 2012 declaration, it took up its responsibilities by integrating the promotion and restoration of the rule of law in some of its resolutions, for example regarding Iraq. Support for the rule of law, judicial institutions and a responsible security sector are part of the mandates of some peacekeeping operations. Recently, the Security Council, in its resolution on Myanmar, called on all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.
Mr. President,
As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, France reaffirms its commitment to democratic values and respect for the rule of law by all states. It defends the strict observance of the principles of international law regarding friendly relations and cooperation between states, which are essential for the preservation of international peace and security, for which this Council is a guarantor.
The growing number of attacks and challenges to the rule of law must push us to greater action.
This Council must uphold the rule of law in its resolutions, including guaranteeing the participation of all components of society, especially women and youth, in peace processes. More broadly, it must act and fulfill its responsibilities. This is the meaning of our initiative on the use of the right of veto in the case of mass atrocities, committed with Mexico, which already has 106 supporters. I invite Member States that have not yet done so to join.
Access to justice for all is imperative: to do this, we must support and invest in actions to strengthen national judicial systems. We must also fight against impunity by bringing to justice the perpetrators of serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights. Where national jurisdictions cannot act alone, this Council should reinforce the role of the International Criminal Court. It is essential that all member states respect the decisions of the International Court of Justice.
We must also fight against increasing violations of international humanitarian law and attacks on civilian populations. This is the meaning of the Call for Humanitarian Action that France launched with Germany in 2019 and of the ministerial meeting organized under our presidency in July 2021. I recall our continued support for the mechanisms established by this Council against abuse aimed at children and against sexual violence carried out in times of conflict.
Finally, we must strongly support the work of the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Women and all UN instruments, which, under the authority of the Secretary-General, play a crucial role in the protection and promotion of order. of the law. France recognizes the central importance of the “Common Agenda” in promoting a multilateral order based on the rule of law. Let’s work together to implement the Secretary-General’s recommendations for strengthening and coordinating UN actions in this area.
Thank you.
