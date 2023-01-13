International
Davos predictions that didn’t work
The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland begins next week. It’s an annual meeting where a global elite of business leaders, politicians and economists make bold predictions and try to set the agenda for the coming year, but they don’t always get it right.
Here’s a rundown of some of the calls made in recent years.
European recession
The fate of Europe’s economy was a major concern at the May 2022 WEF annual meeting in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
CitigroupCEO Jane Fraser said on a panel, “I think much more worryingly for Europe, which is right in the middle of the storms from the supply chains, from the energy crisis and just the proximity to some of the atrocities that are happening in Ukraine.”
When asked if there was going to be a recession in Europe, Fraser gave a definitive answer: “Yes and I hope I’m wrong.”
Although the region’s growth rate has taken a hit and inflation has risen, the EU has so far escaped a recession. A number of analysts predict there will be one in early 2023, but expect it to be “soft”. Berenberg, for example, expects GDP (gross domestic product) to fall by 0.1% in the euro area this year.
But Goldman Sachs has upgraded its outlook for the region, saying this week it no longer foresees a recession for the euro zone.
“We maintain our view that euro area growth will be weak during the winter months given the energy crisis, but we are no longer looking for a technical recession. This reflects a moment of more resilient growth at the end of last year, prices lower natural gas prices and earlier China reopening,” Goldman analysts said in a note.
They pointed to a GDP growth rate of 0.6% for 2023, compared with consensus expectations for a contraction of 0.1%.
Nuclear war
Billionaire investor George Soros warned during a speech in Davos in 2018 that the United States could be headed for a nuclear war with North Korea.
“The United States has set itself on a course toward nuclear war by refusing to accept it [North] Korea has become a nuclear power,” he said at the time.
The Obama administration also said in 2016 that this was a major national security risk.
So far, the United States has avoided any military conflict with North Korea. In fact, recent concerns along these lines have centered on Russia, in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
The crash of FTX
Cryptocurrency was turbulent throughout 2022, but those in the market did not expect the collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange.
Brett Harrison, who served as president of FTX US, told CNBC in Davos in 2022 that company was at a “very good point” in terms of capital and was looking at acquisitions.
US authorities arrested Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive, in December and charged him with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty.
Bitcoin going to zero?
Bitcoin has had a volatile run, but in 2021 and 2022 it reached much higher levels than those seen in 2019. It has since come down from all-time highs, but its trading levels this week are still above those of four years ago.
US-EU trade agreement
At WEF 2020, then-German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he was confidence that a trade agreement will be reached between the United States and the European Union. Scholz, who is now the country’s chancellor, said at the time: “In the end, we know that trade is more successful if there are not too many obstacles.”
Both sides of the Atlantic have resolved several trade disputes since US President Joe Biden took office in 2021 – but they still appear far from a comprehensive trade deal.
In fact, European countries have raised concerns about Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, arguing that it discriminates against European companies and does not follow international trade rules.
Reorganization of Credit Suisse
Despite media reports in 2022 suggesting that Credit Suisse was considering replacing then-CEO Thomas Gottstein, when CNBC asked The chairman of Credit Suisse Axel Lehmann regarding this in Davos, he denied the reports.
“They didn’t talk to me and I know it didn’t happen, so it’s wrong,” he said.
The Swiss bank announced in July that Thomas Gottstein was resigning.
