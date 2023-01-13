South Korean police seek manslaughter charges over deadly crowd surgeExBulletin







change the subtitles Lee Jin-man/AP

Lee Jin-man/AP SEOUL, South Korea South Korean police are seeking charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligence against 23 officials, including law enforcement officers, for a lack of security they said was responsible for a mob surge that killed nearly 160 people. Despite anticipating a weekend crowd of more than 100,000, Seoul police had assigned 137 officers to the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon on the day of the crash. Those officers were focused on monitoring narcotics use and violent crime, which experts say left few resources for pedestrian safety. Son Je-han, who led the National Police Agency’s special investigation into the incident, said Friday that his team will now turn the case over to prosecutors. Those recommended for indictment include Park Hee-young, who is the mayor of Seoul’s Yongsan district, and former district police chief Lee Im-jae, two of the six arrested. The results of the 74-day police investigation announced by Son largely confirmed what was already clear that police and public officials in Yongsan failed to use meaningful crowd control measures for the expected number of Halloween revelers and essentially ignored the calls. of pedestrians made on police hotlines warning of a swelling crowd hours before the surge turned deadly on October 28. Officials also failed to respond after people began falling and being crushed in a narrow alleyway jammed with partygoers near the Hamilton Hotel around 10 p.m., failing to establish effective control of the scene and allow emergency workers to help to reach the injured in time, Son said. “(Their) inaccurate judgment of the situation, slow dissemination of information about the situation, poor cooperation between related institutions and delays in rescue operations were among the overlapping failures that caused the high number of casualties,” Son said in a press conference in Seoul. It is unclear whether the results of the police investigation would be enough to quell public anger and demands for government accountability as the country still struggles to cope with its worst disaster in nearly a decade. Opposition lawmakers and some relatives of the victims have called for investigations into more high-profile figures, such as Interior and Security Minister Lee Sang-min and National Police Agency Commissioner-General Yoon Hee-keun, who have faced calls to resign. However, Son said the special investigation team would close its investigations on the Ministry of Interior and Security, the National Police Agency and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, saying it was difficult to determine their direct responsibility. Some experts have called the crash in Itaewon a “man-made disaster” that could have been prevented with fairly simple steps, such as hiring more police and public workers to monitor bottlenecks, enforcing pedestrian lanes one-way and the blocking of narrow lanes or the temporary closure of Itaewon. subway station to prevent a large number of people from moving in the same direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/13/1148967270/south-korean-police-seek-manslaughter-charges-over-deadly-crowd-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos