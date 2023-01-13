The Hershey Company announces organizational changes in its international business to accelerate growth in key markets





HERSHEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hershey Company, a leading global snack food company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, today announced changes to its international business to continue regional growth. The restructuring sees the appointment of Herjit Bhalla as Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) leadership. Elsewhere, the Europe business, led by Jackson Hitchon, will now operate as a standalone business. Both Herjit and Jackson report directly to Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company. These changes come into force from 1 January 2023. Hershey International is growing rapidly, with significant expansion over the past year. Hershey’s international segments operating income for the third quarter 2022 (OI) increased 81% versus the same period last year to $35.4 million. Now, as Hershey International looks to the future, the business is making key strategic moves to ensure it can continue this growth trajectory. Hershey Canada is the largest international market for The Hershey Company. As Herjit expands his responsibilities, he will play an important role in powering Hershey Canada’s growth strategy, leveraging his proven credentials as a holistic business and people leader. For the past five years he led Hershey India, doubling the India business, centered around innovation, transforming market access, automation and profitability while building a strong focus on consumers, customers and people. Herjit has also led the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) business since January 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening strategic focus and building strong organizational capabilities to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive earnings shares in all major markets. The Hershey Company has recognized the significant business growth potential in Europe. Europe will now operate as a standalone business, allowing focus on continuing the growth strategy in the UK and establishing Germany as a key market for The Hershey Company. Jackson Hitchon, instrumental in the success of Europe’s business to date, will continue to lead Europe. Commenting on these changes, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. The appointment of Herjits as VP of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of AMEA, speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities that The Hershey Company is known for, the experience, expertise and leadership that delivers strong, profitable growth and competitive stock returns. I am also pleased to recognize the success of the Europe business under the leadership of Jackson Hitchon and am confident that focusing on key markets in Europe will allow us to realize our potential in the region. Herjit Bhalla, Deputy Hershey Canada and AMEA said, Hershey International has gone from strength to strength in recent years and I am proud to have played a part in that growth. As a team, we have delivered robust, profitable growth with competitive share gains in key markets, doubling down on thoughtful and sustainable expansion, working with local teams to ensure our areas are always relevant and responsive customer needs. I am delighted to lead a great team and I am excited about it use my experience to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team. About The Hershey Company The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is a leading food company known for bringing good to the world through its iconic brands, exceptional people and enduring commitment to helping children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees worldwide who work every day to provide delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands worldwide that generate more than $8 billion in annual revenue, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey’s founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com Follow: I tweet LinkedIn Facebook to YouTube Instagram

