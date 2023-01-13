DC United sign Polish international Mateusz Klich from Leeds United as a designated player





WASHINGTON, DC (January 12, 2023) – DC United have signed Polish central midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds United in the English Premier League. Klich will join the club as a Designated Player (DP) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black and Red have signed Klich to a two-year contract until 2024 with an option in 2025. Mateusz is a first-class midfielder who will add top-level experience to our roster, said DC United head coach Wayne Rooney. I have watched him since he helped Leeds to promotion to the Premier League and his vision, range of passing and ability to score will be a huge asset for us this season. Klich joins Zi-E-Red after spending the previous four seasons with Leeds United in the English Premier League. He was instrumental in helping them secure promotion to the Premier League in 2020. Klich made his debut for Leeds in the first round of the EFL Cup on 9 August 2017 in a 4–1 win over Port Vale FC of the English Football League Two, the English fourth division. The midfielder scored his first goal for the West Yorkshire club on 5 August 2018 in a 3-1 win over Stoke City in the first game of the 2018/2019 Championship season, the English second division. Klich finished that season playing in 50 games for Leeds United, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists. The following season, Klich played in 47 matches for Leeds United, registering seven goals and five assists en route to becoming the English Championship champions and winning promotion to the Premier League. During his time with Leeds United, the Polish midfielder scored 24 goals and registered 21 assists in 195 games in all competitions. This offseason was important for us to analyze our roster and see where we can make improvements after a disappointing 2022 season, said Dave Kasper, DC United President of Soccer Operations. Bringing in a top class player was top of our priority list and Mateusz has played at the highest levels for both club and country. He will add a ton of experience to the midfield and will be an impact player for us this season and beyond. They were excited to welcome him to the Nations Capital. Before joining Leeds United, Klich signed for German first division club VfL Wolfsburg from Polish side Cracovia on 1 July 2011 as the third highest transfer in the club’s history for €1.5 million. Klich was then loaned to PEC Zwolle of the Eredivisie, the Dutch first division, on 31 January 2013 before being sold to them permanently on 1 July 2013. Klich played in 48 matches for PEC Zwolle, scoring six goals with 12 assists. and winning the Dutch Cup. A year later, he was sold back to VfL Wolfsburg on 1 July 2014, where he then moved to 1. FC Kaiserslautern of the 2. Bundesliga, the German second division. Klich made his debut for the German team on 14 February 2015 in a 1–0 win over VfR Aalen. The midfielder managed to score four goals and provide two assists in 23 games for 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Klich was then sold to Dutch first division side Twente Enschede FC on 26 August 2016. The Polish international made his debut for Twente Enschede FC on 10 September 2016 in a 3–1 defeat to SC Heerenveen. During his time with the Dutch club, Klich made 30 appearances scoring six goals and registering four assists before being sold to Leeds United on 1 July 2017. Klich has played for Poland’s U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21 teams before making his senior national team debut on 5 June 2011 in a 2–1 friendly win over Argentina. The midfielder has scored two goals and provided four assists in 41 games for Poland. His first goal and assist came in a 3–2 international friendly win against Denmark on 14 August 2013, when he scored the first goal and provided the assist for the decisive third goal. Klich was part of Poland’s World Cup qualifying squads in 2013 and 2021. In 2013, Klich played in Poland’s four World Cup qualifiers in Group H against Montenegro, San Marino, Ukraine and England. In 2021, the midfielder played in four of Poland’s World Cup Group I qualifiers against San Marino, Albania, Andorra and Hungary. He was crucial in the 1-0 win over Albania on 12 October 2021 when he provided the assist for the only goal in the 77th minute. Klich was also instrumental in Poland’s European 2019 qualifiers, where he played in eight of the 10 matches helping Poland top Group G with 25 points. His most recent appearance for Poland came in a 2–0 defeat to the Netherlands on 22 September 2022 in the UEFA Nations League. The 32-year-old began his professional career with Cracovia in the Polish first division (PKO Ekstraklasa) after being promoted from their youth academy in 2008. Klich made his professional debut at the age of 18 in a match against GKS Belchatow in November. 7, 2008. He became a staple in Cracovia’s midfield, recording his first goal and assist for the club on November 28, 2009 in a 3–2 win over Piast Gliwice. Over three seasons, Klich played in 58 games for Cracovia scoring five goals and registering 12 assists. Birthplace: Tarnw, Poland sTATUS: Designated player The transaction: DC United have signed Polish international Mateusz Klich from Leeds United on a permanent transfer. Klich will join the club as a Designated Player pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black and Red have signed Klich to a two-year contract until 2024 with an option in 2025.

