Antonio Busalacchi awarded him an outstanding international scholarship

The President of UCAR was elected as an Honorary Fellow of the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics January 13, 2023 – by Laura Snider

Antonio J. Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), has been named an honorary fellow and member of the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics (IUGG). Up to 10 honorary members are elected by the IUGG every four years to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to international cooperation in geodesy or geophysics and have achieved eminence in the field of Earth and Space sciences.

The distinction was awarded to Busalacchi in recognition of his invaluable research and tireless contributions to tropical oceanography, climate research and influential leadership in national and international Earth and Space science programs. of five members elected this year Busalacchi is the only one from the United States.

I am honored and humbled by this recognition from the IUGG, said Busalacchi. This honor has given me pause to reflect on the importance of international collaboration, which has always played an important role in my career, from my earliest scientific work as a graduate student to my participation, support and leadership of international scientific programs. Today’s troubling societal problems continue to demand, if not demand, international cooperation and collaboration, which makes this recognition all the more important.

Busalacchi has served as president of UCAR since 2016. An oceanographer by training, he is also a fellow of the American Meteorological Society, the American Geophysical Union, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, as well as a member of the National Academy of Engineering, among many honors others.

IUGG is dedicated to advancing, promoting and communicating knowledge about the Earth system, its spatial environment and the dynamic processes that cause change. Busalacchi will be recognized with his fellowship in July at the Closing Ceremony of the 28th IUGG General Assembly in Berlin, Germany.

