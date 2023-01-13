Afghanistan: UN Security Council meeting must focus on reversing Taliban abuse of women and girls

Tomorrow’s closed-door United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan should focus on how to reverse the Taliban’s suffocating ban on women and girls from accessing work, education, sports and public spaces, it said. today Amnesty International.

On December 24, 2022, the Taliban, Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, ordered all local and foreign NGOs not to hire female workers. On December 20, they ordered all universities not to admit women students until further notice. In November 2022, women were denied the right to enter parks and gyms in the country. Since the Taliban took over in mid-2022, women have been prevented from participating in sports, while girls’ high schools have been closed across the country.

It is imperative that the UN Security Council halt the steep decline in the rights of women and girls in the country. The world watches as the Taliban systematically destroy women’s rights through multiple discriminatory restrictions imposed by them in rapid succession over the past few months, said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for South Asia.

The UN Security Council should call not only on the Taliban to urgently lift their restrictions on women and girls, but also to end their crackdown on anyone who dares to protest against these restrictions in Afghanistan .

A worsening humanitarian crisis

With poverty rates on the rise, the Taliban’s decision to ban women from working with NGOs is pushing the country further into a humanitarian crisis. The restriction has already contributed to increased levels of acute food insecurity and malnutrition, while women’s access to basic rights, including health and education, remains diminished.

Mahmud*, who works for an international NGO focusing on education and child protection in Afghanistan, told Amnesty International: It is almost impossible to access women in the community (with the new Taliban decision). Women were identifying women beneficiaries. They were controlling the women beneficiaries. Women were helping to provide help to women. Women were essential links to contact women in the community not only because of gender segregation rules issued by the Taliban, but also because of pre-existing cultural sensitivities, as these tasks were previously performed by women workers for women beneficiaries.

Afghan women and girls are increasingly hidden from public life, and they will also pay the highest price in the coming months as the humanitarian disaster worsens, as male workers will no longer be able to provide critical services to women.

The NGO-led aid sector, which is the main source of humanitarian aid in the country, is on the brink of collapse with at least three major international NGOs -CARE, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Save the Children – suspending operations. them in the country because they were unable to run their programs without female staff. On December 28, the United Nations also suspended several programs in the country and said many other activities may need to be suspended because of the Taliban’s ban on women aid workers.

Currently, humanitarian aid to the country, including the over $1 billion fund created by World Bank from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund as emergency support budget, channeled through UN agencies and implementing partners.

It seems as if the Taliban are deliberately leading the country into famine. Their discriminatory policies are bringing shocking levels of food insecurity and making it nearly impossible to deliver international aid. Women were already at the lowest rung of the ladder in terms of accessing critical relief services, but they seem to be being completely hidden, Yamini Mishra said.

Access to education has been critically undermined

With Afghan women and girls already denied access to secondary and higher education, banning women working with NGOs will prevent students from accessing education through community-based education systems. Such programs were the only way the estimated 3.7 million out-of-school children, about 60 percent of whom are girls, could still enter school in the pre-Taliban era. The teachers working in this system are mostly women and would be classified by the Taliban as NGO workers.

Ahmad*, who works for an organization that provides community-based education, said: With these restrictions, women and girls will not work as teachers, nor attend free courses as students that they previously had access to some of the the cities. These bridging courses provided education in various school subjects, including English.

Another NGO worker, Zareen*, told Amnesty International that the changes will greatly harm health and hygiene programmes: We provide awareness of child diarrhea and prevention. We provide awareness on how to maintain personal hygiene (for women). We discuss family management. We provide nutrition awareness for pregnant women and children in particular. The restrictions affect public awareness programs, which are carried out by women NGO workers and are vital for raising awareness about personal hygiene, family nutrition and health.

Denial of Life

When the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, women who worked for the government, including those in roles in the civil service, policy-making bodies and the judiciary, were removed from their positions. many.

Due to the Taliban’s restrictions now on women working for NGOs, Zareen* now has to stay at home. She told Amnesty International: I am afraid of losing my income as the sole breadwinner. Losing my salary will have a huge impact on my children’s lives. And now I have mental health issues and I feel sick.

Massoma*, who previously worked with an organization working on education and health care in several provinces of Afghanistan, was told her contract would not be extended soon after the Taliban restrictions came into effect. She said, My contract expired after the Taliban announced their decision. At the beginning of January, I was informed that the contract would not be renewed. She no longer receives her salary.

These discriminatory restrictions on NGOs will only add to the already enormous economic challenges facing women in Afghanistan. It is scandalous that even women NGO workers are now being deprived of their right to work, which will then have a huge impact on aid not reaching women in the community. This is nothing less than misogyny, said Yamini Mishra.

The Taliban’s repressive new rules have also barred women from accessing community livelihood programs run by NGOs.

Ajmal*, who works for an organization that focuses in part on income generation programs for women beneficiaries, told Amnesty: At least 50% of the small business owners who benefit from these income generation projects are women. Beneficiaries are also identified and monitored by NGO workers.

Collective punishment

Since taking control of the country in August 2021, the Taliban have violated the rights of women and girls to education, work and free movement; destroyed the protection and support system for those fleeing domestic violence; women and girls banned for minor violations of discriminatory rules; and contributed to an increase in the rate of child, early and forced marriage in Afghanistan.

Amnesty International’s report, Death in Slow Motion: Women and Girls under Taliban Rule, also reveals how women who protested peacefully against these oppressive rules have been threatened, arrested, detained, tortured and forcibly disappeared.

Amnesty International calls on the de facto Taliban authorities to immediately allow women and girls to return to secondary and higher education and to allow women to work and access public spaces independently. The international community should also call on the Taliban to change their restrictive policies, allow women to resume employment in NGOs, and provide women with full citizenship rights across the country.

The Taliban’s cruel restrictions on the rights of women and girls are a collective punishment for the entire population, especially women. The UN Security Council must adopt a resolution that includes a series of concrete steps on how to end the systematic destruction of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. This will be a step towards stopping the humanitarian catastrophe the country seems to be heading towards, said Yamini Mishra.

*All participant names have been anonymized to protect their identity