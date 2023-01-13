Burke Mountain Ski Academy graduate Mikaela Shiffrins continues to research Alpine World Cup history

Well, the story is waiting Burke Mountain Ski Academy graduate Mikaela Shiffrin. She was unable to pass Lindsey Vonn for the most World Cup wins in women’s skiing history when she finished second to Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova in the slalom races held in Austria on 10 January.

Vermont Publics Mitch Wertlieb spoke with Peggy Shinn, who covers skiing and other winter sports for TeamUSA.org and is currently attending the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

Mitch Wertlieb: Well, Mikaela fell just short of capturing her 83rd women’s skiing World Cup win in Austria on Tuesday. What happened?

Peggy Shinn: Well, to be honest, that course isn’t really one of her favorites. She told me last fall that there are some man-made rollers out there that just don’t suit her skiing style, and if you were watching the race, you could see that Petra Vlhova really threw herself off course. Mikaela, she handled those rolls well, but she wasn’t as aggressive as Petra. And so I wasn’t surprised she didn’t win.

It was great that she got on the podium, and I think it could be the 83rd win for her, I don’t want to say for sure, but I think it will probably come sometime this winter.

Interesting that you mentioned the conditions and not being, you know, her favorite race necessarily, because the big story that came out of that was that she apparently had a stomach bug for this race. But she didn’t use that as an excuse. She said her closest rival, Vlhova, just ran a big race.

No. And in fact, she didn’t talk about it at all. One of the reporters brought her up and she insisted that it wasn’t about her being sick, but about Petra skiing really well. And Mikaela is someone who is not so much about winning and setting these records. She doesn’t even like to use the word record breaking. She thinks that brokenness has a negative connotation, and that it diminishes other people’s achievements. And she likes to use the word “reset” and “set” records.

John Auletta / Associated Press Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States speeds down the course during an alpine skiing slalom at the women’s World Cup in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom event on Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the World Cup circuit for females.

Shiffrin has also been remarkably candid about expressing feelings of anxiety as she approaches this record, “resetting” it as you put it. Has she always been so open about her struggles off the slopes?

She has been and I think that’s what makes her so relatable. You know, I think we all have these anxieties, but we never think of ourselves as the best in the world. And here is someone who is truly the best in the world, voicing the anxieties, voicing what many of us think in our heads. And I really admire him for that.

When is her next chance to pass Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup wins record?

It will be shown next Sunday at the Super-G in Cortina. She has won that race before. Then she has two giant slaloms and two slaloms next week. So I think before the end of January, she’ll get her 83rd win and maybe more than that, 83rd, 84th, maybe 85th.

You talk about going beyond ’84. Of course she’s also eyeing the all-time mark for World Cup wins by a man or woman, currently held by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark. And since Shiffrin is only 27 years old, is it inevitable that she will become the winningest female World Cup skier of all time?

I mean, it’s sports, so you can never say anything is guaranteed. But I think in Mikaela’s case, as long as she stays healthy and doesn’t have an injury, I think she’ll hit 86 and just keep going. I mean, it can go up to 100 and more.

More from Vermont Public: Middlebury College skater competes in World University Games

You’re in Lake Placid right now, covering the 2023 World University Games. I recently spoke with 20-year-old Middlebury College student Ting Cui, who is competing in figure skating at the games. Are there some other athletes with Vermont connections you’ll be watching here?

Yeah, so I’m in different parts of the country. I think one of the big names here is Will Koch. He’s a student at the University of Colorado, but he grew up in Peru, Vermont, and he’s the son of Bill Kochs, and Bill won America’s first medal in skiing in 1976. He won a silver in the 30k.

Another teammate, Greg Burt, who is from Huntington, Vermont, skis for UVM. And Annie McColgan, who competes for UVM. And then there’s a number of biathletes here Hannah Chipman from Norwich, she’s a sophomore at Dartmouth, majoring in engineering. Bjorn Westervelt skis cross country for UVM, but he’s from Stowe and is a biathlon athlete. Tim Cobb of Westford, Vermont, attends Montana State University. These are some of the Vermonters competing here.

And can you talk a little bit about the scope and importance of these games? For some, they are a springboard to Olympic participation.

They are, and in fact, some of the athletes from other countries have already participated in the Olympics. And this could be the first major international competition for some of these college students. This is a chance for them to compete and enter the Olympic style games because we have events going on here at Mount Van Hoevenberg. There is downhill skiing at Whiteface; hockey in Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid so it is taking advantage of many of these venues that were used in the 1980 Olympics.