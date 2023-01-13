Biden and Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, meet to discuss China’s growing power

WASHINGTON President Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan met on Friday to discuss how to transform Japan into a military power as both countries face growing challenges from China and to work on strengthening the alliance between the two nations as the main pillar for strengthening their security. in Asia.

We were modernizing our military alliance, building on Japan’s historic increase in defense spending and the new national security strategy, Mr. Biden said as the two leaders sat in the Oval Office of the White House in front of a fireplace with a blazing flame. Let me be clear: The United States is totally, totally, totally committed to the alliance.

Mr Kishida is making his first trip to Washington since his election in October 2021, and a month after his government announced plans to bolster its military capabilities and sharply increase military spending in the face of China’s rising power and repeated missile tests by North Korea.

Japan was enraged by China’s lobbing of missiles around Taiwan in August, five of which landed in waters near Japan, the first time this had happened. And Japan is increasingly concerned about greater naval activity by the Chinese military in the East China Sea and around the Senkaku Islands, which is disputed territory between the two governments.