Biden and Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, meet to discuss China’s growing power
WASHINGTON President Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan met on Friday to discuss how to transform Japan into a military power as both countries face growing challenges from China and to work on strengthening the alliance between the two nations as the main pillar for strengthening their security. in Asia.
We were modernizing our military alliance, building on Japan’s historic increase in defense spending and the new national security strategy, Mr. Biden said as the two leaders sat in the Oval Office of the White House in front of a fireplace with a blazing flame. Let me be clear: The United States is totally, totally, totally committed to the alliance.
Mr Kishida is making his first trip to Washington since his election in October 2021, and a month after his government announced plans to bolster its military capabilities and sharply increase military spending in the face of China’s rising power and repeated missile tests by North Korea.
Japan was enraged by China’s lobbing of missiles around Taiwan in August, five of which landed in waters near Japan, the first time this had happened. And Japan is increasingly concerned about greater naval activity by the Chinese military in the East China Sea and around the Senkaku Islands, which is disputed territory between the two governments.
Mr. Kishida said his administration had decided to take major steps aimed at radically strengthening our defense capabilities, including increasing military spending and increasing the nation’s missile strike capabilities.
I believe this will also be beneficial to the alliance’s preventive and response capabilities, he said.
Mr. Biden greeted Mr. Kishida on the South Lawn of the White House before noon, shortly after Mr. Kishida finished breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris at her residence at the US Naval Observatory.
Before flying to Washington, Mr Kishida had met with European, British and Canadian leaders in their countries and signed a defense deal in London. He said in Tokyo ahead of the global tour that he would stress the need for cooperation as the world is now in a severe security environment and the global economy is also facing the possibility of a recession.
In addition to military issues, Mr. Biden, Mr. Kishida and his aides are expected to discuss the close economic ties between the two countries and the challenges in maintaining secure global supply chains. Trade-related security issues include technology trade with China, the world’s second-largest economy, and sanctions against Russia for its war on Ukraine.
Mr. Biden has made strengthening alliances across Europe and Asia a cornerstone of his foreign policy, in contrast to the America First direction of his predecessor, Donald J. Trump. Mr. Biden sees alliances as critical in the face of increased aggression from China and Russia, the United States’ main superpower rivals, and sees global issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, a food crisis, climate change and nuclear proliferation with increasing urgency.
Mr. Biden has also emphasized the importance of supporting democracies against internal and external threats, and he and his aides consider Japan among the most important democratic governments in Asia.
Friday’s summit follows a meeting Wednesday between Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and their counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Yasukazu Hamada of Japan.
U.S. and Japanese officials said Wednesday that the two countries will expand their military cooperation, including improving what the governments call Japan’s anti-missile capabilities and making the U.S. naval unit there more flexible for combat. possible. Japan has said it plans to buy hundreds of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. At the moment, Britain is the only US missile ally.
The changes come as both countries perceive more threatening behavior from China, North Korea and Russia, which have decades-long partnerships.
Under the new US deployment agreement in Japan, those serving in Okinawa as part of the 12th Marine Regiment, an artillery unit, will be transformed into a more mobile group: the 12th Marine Coastal Regiment . The new configuration will allow troops to more easily fly to other islands along the coast when needed, US officials said.
The coastal regiment will have about 2,000 troops in total and will have long-range fire capabilities that can engage ships. Mr Austin said the change would lead to a more lethal, agile, capable presence.
The deal will not increase the number of Marines serving in Okinawa, officials said. Pentagon officials said the restructuring is in part to deal with China’s growing military activity and presence, including around the island of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that the Chinese Communist Party aims to bring under its rule.
Last month, the Kishida administration released a new national security strategy in which Japan pledged to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on its annual defense budget, a significant increase.
Although it had been the long-standing intention of slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe to revise the pacifist clause in Japan’s post-war constitution to reflect the country’s ambitions to change its military posture, Mr Abe was killed before any revisions could be made. But in 2015, he pushed legislation to authorize overseas combat missions for the Japanese military. While the current government has moved to expand military spending and buy new equipment, the public once staunchly opposed to any move that suggested Japan was abandoning its pacifist status has been largely supportive.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year has made US, Taiwanese and Japanese officials more concerned about the possibility that China might try a move on Taiwan perhaps not in the coming months or years, but perhaps by the end of the decade. Much depends on how Chinese officials perceive the balance of military power in the region, which includes U.S. forces, U.S. officials say.
The Biden administration has worked closely with the Japanese government on a number of other security issues in Asia, including North Korea’s ballistic missile testing and its nuclear program. US officials have sought to strengthen cooperation with Japan and South Korea over threats from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Japan is an important member of the Quad coalition, which includes the United States, India and Australia and was formed in part to counter Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific region. It has also cooperated with the United States on sanctions and export controls against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February.
Motoko Rich contributed reporting from Tokyo.
