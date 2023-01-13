Boyfriend convicted of manslaughter in 2020 stabbing death of Sarah Foord

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Reader caution is advised.

A BC man has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 stabbing of his common-law partner near Fort St. John in 2020.

Sarah Foord, 38, was last heard from on July 6 and was reported missing four days later. Her remains were found weeks later in a remote area about 75 kilometers north of the northeastern BC community.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was initially charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body in the case.

Read more: Man charged with murder in Sarah Foord’s disappearance in northern BC Read the following: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers were included on the list

But in a ruling issued Tuesday, BC Supreme Court Justice James Williams ruled that Crown prosecutors failed to prove his intent to kill, instead convicting Keyler of the lesser charge.

Story continues below ad

According to the verdict, Keyler fatally stabbed Foord with a Leatherman multitool in the bathroom of her trailer on July 7 after the two had consumed large amounts of alcohol, cocaine and methadone powder.

A medical report later determined that she had suffered about 50 stab wounds to her neck, face, abdomen, shoulder, hands and arms and chest. Most of the wounds were superficial, but two in the chest proved fatal.





1:59

It looks to the Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide



Keyler transported her body to a remote gas well site near Buick Creek, where he buried it in bushes and dumped the vehicle in a nearby body of water.

Trending now ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’: How a Canadian viral star turned killer

Gwen Stefani is accused of cultural appropriation: “I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it”

On July 21, he confessed to the police and led them to the location of her body. Police divers later recovered the Leatherman, which had Foord’s DNA on it.

The question at trial hinged on Keyler’s state of mind at the time of the fatal attack.

Story continues below ad

Read more: ‘No more femicide’: BC women’s groups call for action against deadly domestic violence Read the following: Kanye West is reportedly marrying Yeezy designer Bianca Censori

The Crown argued that Keyler was angry and jealous of Foord’s relationship with other friends. He argued that the evidence showed a “prolonged, sustained and deliberate attack” and that “the extensive nature of the attack and the repeated blows of the weapon are highly probative of a continuous and specific intent to kill.”

Keyler’s lawyers argued that he was in a drug-induced paranoid psychotic state and that he believed someone was outside the trailer trying to get him. The defense argued that he believed Foord was somehow part of the threat, that pulling her into the tub with him would provide protection and that he stabbed her when she resisted.

In delivering his judgment, Williams said he did not find Keyler a particularly credible witness.

Read more: Advocates are concerned as 3 women killed in Lower Mainland in one week Read the following: Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest, her family says

But he said expert evidence from a forensic psychologist suggested elements of the Crown and defense arguments that contributed to the killing were possible and raised reasonable suspicion that he was in a drug-induced psychotic state at the time of the attack. deadly.

“Therefore, I doubt that he understood the true circumstances as they existed at the time he stabbed Ms Foord,” he ruled.

Story continues below ad

“The proposition that Mr. Keyler acted on a distorted perception of reality is a reasonable possibility.”

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, there is no minimum prison term for manslaughter, although the crime can carry a life sentence.