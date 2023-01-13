International
Boyfriend convicted of manslaughter in 2020 stabbing death of Sarah Foord
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Reader caution is advised.
A BC man has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 stabbing of his common-law partner near Fort St. John in 2020.
Sarah Foord, 38, was last heard from on July 6 and was reported missing four days later. Her remains were found weeks later in a remote area about 75 kilometers north of the northeastern BC community.
John Wendell Keyler, 35, was initially charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body in the case.
Read more:
Man charged with murder in Sarah Foord’s disappearance in northern BC
Read the following:
Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers were included on the list
But in a ruling issued Tuesday, BC Supreme Court Justice James Williams ruled that Crown prosecutors failed to prove his intent to kill, instead convicting Keyler of the lesser charge.
According to the verdict, Keyler fatally stabbed Foord with a Leatherman multitool in the bathroom of her trailer on July 7 after the two had consumed large amounts of alcohol, cocaine and methadone powder.
A medical report later determined that she had suffered about 50 stab wounds to her neck, face, abdomen, shoulder, hands and arms and chest. Most of the wounds were superficial, but two in the chest proved fatal.
It looks to the Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide
Keyler transported her body to a remote gas well site near Buick Creek, where he buried it in bushes and dumped the vehicle in a nearby body of water.
Trending now
-
‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’: How a Canadian viral star turned killer
-
Gwen Stefani is accused of cultural appropriation: “I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it”
On July 21, he confessed to the police and led them to the location of her body. Police divers later recovered the Leatherman, which had Foord’s DNA on it.
The question at trial hinged on Keyler’s state of mind at the time of the fatal attack.
Read more:
‘No more femicide’: BC women’s groups call for action against deadly domestic violence
Read the following:
Kanye West is reportedly marrying Yeezy designer Bianca Censori
The Crown argued that Keyler was angry and jealous of Foord’s relationship with other friends. He argued that the evidence showed a “prolonged, sustained and deliberate attack” and that “the extensive nature of the attack and the repeated blows of the weapon are highly probative of a continuous and specific intent to kill.”
Keyler’s lawyers argued that he was in a drug-induced paranoid psychotic state and that he believed someone was outside the trailer trying to get him. The defense argued that he believed Foord was somehow part of the threat, that pulling her into the tub with him would provide protection and that he stabbed her when she resisted.
In delivering his judgment, Williams said he did not find Keyler a particularly credible witness.
Read more:
Advocates are concerned as 3 women killed in Lower Mainland in one week
Read the following:
Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest, her family says
But he said expert evidence from a forensic psychologist suggested elements of the Crown and defense arguments that contributed to the killing were possible and raised reasonable suspicion that he was in a drug-induced psychotic state at the time of the attack. deadly.
“Therefore, I doubt that he understood the true circumstances as they existed at the time he stabbed Ms Foord,” he ruled.
“The proposition that Mr. Keyler acted on a distorted perception of reality is a reasonable possibility.”
Under the Criminal Code of Canada, there is no minimum prison term for manslaughter, although the crime can carry a life sentence.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9407252/boyfriend-convicted-of-manslaughter-in-2020-stabbing-death-of-sarah-foord/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boyfriend convicted of manslaughter in 2020 stabbing death of Sarah Foord
- Texas high school football players are hospitalized after a grueling push-up workout
- The WEF Global Risk Report 2023 puts cyber security on the agenda
- Loss of epigenetic information accelerates aging, recovery can reverse it
- Judge lets writers pursue rape complaint against Donald Trump
- PM Modi announces ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project to deliver critical medical supplies to developing countries
- Super Nintendo World Hollywood is now open for tech rehearsals
- How to create automated KPI dashboards in Google Sheets
- Biden and Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, meet to discuss China’s growing power
- Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54
- Social determinants of health associated with different prostate cancer outcomes by race
- Indonesia. President’s apology for past rights violations is a step on the long road to justice