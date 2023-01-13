The EU asks member states for proposals on how to ease state aid rules





BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday asked member states to give their input by Jan. 25 on proposals to ease state aid rules, as the bloc considers measures to prevent the United States from luring investment with its green energy subsidy package. . “We need a strong European response,” Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said in a letter to member states seen by Reuters. The 27-nation bloc fears that Washington’s $430 billion (€400 billion) Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with its generous tax breaks could lure away EU businesses and hurt European companies, from manufacturers of cars to green technology manufacturers. In December, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would adapt its state aid rules to prevent an investment exodus caused by the US package. Vestager said the Commission had already done too much and approved 672 billion euros ($728 billion) in state aid under a crisis mechanism approved after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. More than two-thirds of the money was announced in the EU by Germany (53%) and France (24%), she said, followed by Italy with over 7%. In her letter, Vestager suggested changes to the existing crisis mechanism, such as making it easier to calculate aid amounts and faster approval. “I am proposing to expand the scope of the existing simplified provisions to cover all renewable energy technologies and to provide simpler options for member states to determine the amount of aid they can give to each project,” she wrote. . Vestager also recommended creating the possibility of an anti-displacement aid for green investments in strategic sectors. “I envisage dedicated provisions to support new investment in manufacturing facilities, including tax relief,” she wrote in her letter. “These new provisions aim to counter the risk that investment could be unfairly diverted to third countries outside Europe.” This aid should be limited in time, targeted at those sectors where such a risk really exists and proportionate in terms of the amount of aid, Vestager added. (1 euro = 1.0827 dollars / 1 dollar = 0.9233 euros) Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Hugh Lawson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

