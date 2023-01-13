International
30×30 and COP 15 commitment
First opened for signature at the first Earth Summit in Rio in 1992, the CBD has been in force since 29 December 1993, with three main objectives:
- conservation of biological diversity;
- sustainable use of biological diversity components; AND
- the fair and equal sharing of benefits derived from the use of genetic resources.
CBD’s goal is to improve global sustainability and sustainable development in order to reduce negative impacts on biodiversity and further biological conservation.
COP15 came at a critical time for biodiversity with the WWF Living Planet report (a biennial report that takes into account the state of the planet) explained that from 1970 to 2016 there was an average decline of 68% in the Living Planet Index (data that monitor the livelihood of vertebrate species). It means that mammals, birds, reptiles and fish have declined by more than two-thirds in just over 45 years, and that a fifth of all global coral reefs and a third of all mangrove forests have declined. .
Key outcomes of COP15
COP15 concluded with the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) which aims to address biodiversity loss, restore natural ecosystems and protect indigenous rights, including 30×30 commitment to protect 30% of the planet and 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.
The GBF has four main goals which include within them comprehensive considerations such as:
- ensuring the integrity, connectivity and resilience of all ecosystems are maintained, enhanced or restored, to significantly increase the area of natural ecosystems by 2050;
- the human-caused extinction of known threatened species must be halted and by 2050, the extinction rate and risk must be reduced tenfold;
- sustainable use of biodiversity including restoration of declining ecosystem services and functions; AND
- appropriate means of implementation, including financial resources, capacity building, technical and scientific cooperation, and access and technology transfer to fully implement the objectives of the framework.
Monitoring and reporting
To achieve these goals, delegates decided on a series of agreements and objectives, including the creation of national action plans which will be reviewed periodically to ensure that the goals and objectives are being implemented and progressed. The aim of the national action plan approach is to avoid the same failures that accompanied the targets set at COP10 known as the Aichi biodiversity targets, where not a single target was achieved.
The effect of the agreement on UK business and financial services
United Kingdom engagement
In September 2020, the UK government pledged to protect 30% of the UK’s land by 2030. Although some policy changes have already been undertaken, for example in Environment Law 2021published REPORTS suggest that the UK is not on track to meet this target. It is expected that in response to these reports and the agreement at COP15, further policy changes will be made in order for the government to meet these objectives.
Portfolio management
Treasury authorized in 2021 Dasgupta The report highlighted the extreme economic risk that comes from the rapid decline of nature and reiterated the role of nature as the infrastructure needed to support the economy, in the form of pollinators for plant production, water for use in production processes and cooling of equipment in data the centers.
Asset managers are tasked with maximizing the value of their portfolios and delivering healthy IRRs to investors, however Dasgupta pointed out that the UK has done a poor job of managing the UK’s natural capital portfolio to date. Economists argue that with additional policies to protect and restore the UK’s natural capital (a possible outcome of COP15) we should see successively reduced risks to the wider economy as a result of nature loss, benefiting businesses and funds that invest in UK country assets.
Impact reporting by companies
At COP15 it was agreed that signatories will take legal, administrative or policy measures to encourage and enable large and transnational companies to report, monitor and disclose their risks, dependencies and impacts on biodiversity, including in their operations, supply chains of value and portfolios.
The Task Force on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is expected to provide the framework for reporting. TNFD is a new global market-led initiative that aims to provide financial institutions and corporations with a complete picture of their environmental risks and opportunities, following in the footsteps of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). TNFD has listed the priority sectors where specific sectoral guidelines will be produced. These were chosen because these sectors are more likely to be sensitive to financial impacts due to their dependence on natural resources as part of their supply chain or global business, as well as opportunities to improve environmental impact, including: infrastructure, healthcare, consumer goods and transport.
One goal of TNFD is to support more informed and robust capital allocation decisions and active ownership strategies based on clarity, confidence and trust in data about nature-related risks. Given that two of the main groups for which the TNFD is produced are financial institutions and corporations, many asset managers and large businesses have paid attention to the development of the framework and analyzed their reporting readiness.
The TNFD will finalize its disclosure recommendations by September this year and it seems likely, given the agreement at COP15 that, after a voluntary reporting period, like the TCFD, TNFD reporting will become mandatory for large businesses and asset managers in the UK. .
Finance for nature
Delegates at COP15 agreed to ensure that $200 billion of public and private sector money is used annually for conservation initiatives, with the most economically developed countries contributing at least $20 billion of this annually by 2025, increased to $30 billion annually by 2030.
However, any country that decides to “voluntarily” take on similar obligations is expected to substantially and progressively increase their international financial flows by similar amounts. The goal is to reduce the biodiversity financial gap, which stands at around $700 billion per year, and a “Special Trust Fund” called the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund will be established in 2023 to 2030 to support this goal.
To enable funding of $200 billion per year, partly from private equity, it seems likely that we will see policy changes to encourage this allocation of capital, potentially creating new markets for in-kind investments and new in-kind-based financial products. .
This article was co-authored by Riley Forson, practicing attorney.
