The EU must support clean technology to compete with the head of the US Commission





KIRUNA, Sweden, Jan 13 (Reuters) – The European Union needs funding to help its clean technology compete against U.S. rivals who will benefit from government support under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA ), said the head of the European Commission. Friday. Ursula von der Leyen stopped short of calling for a new joint EU debt issue at a news conference in the northern Swedish city of Kiruna, noting that 37% of the EU’s existing €800 billion recovery fund- was designated for investments related to climate change. European countries broadly welcome Washington’s commitment to the green transition, but fear the IRA will unfairly hurt their companies because many of the subsidies go only to products, such as electric cars, that are built in North America. The Commission is planning to loosen state aid rules, but some EU countries may spend more than others. Von der Leyen said the bloc needed “credible and ambitious” financing tools to preserve the single market. “Such funding must be available in the short and medium term to allow for an adequate European response,” she said. She said the Commission was working on an assessment of what the EU’s cleantech sector needs to compete with US rivals. “It is very important for us to be quick… because investment decisions are being made now,” she said. “We want to keep the industry here and we want to support the industry here because we need it for the green transition and we need it for our prosperity,” von der Leyen said. France, Italy and others have called for new joint EU borrowing to deal with the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine and the energy price crisis, but Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavian countries prefer other solutions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasized that most of the EU’s joint recovery fund has not yet been spent and around 200 billion euros have not been claimed. He said this money must be spent before any new joint borrowing is considered. However, Scholz’s Social Democrats published a letter on Thursday saying the EU’s new joint borrowing should be “considered constructively”. Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Writing by Bart Meijer, Editing by Philip Blenkinsop Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

