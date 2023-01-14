International
Widespread ban on single-use plastics in England
A range of polluting single-use plastics are to be banned in England, Environment Secretary Thrse Coffey has announced today.
The ban will include single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers. This ban will be introduced from October 2023, giving businesses time to prepare.
According to estimates, England uses 2.7 billion single-use cutlery items, most of which are plastic, and 721 million single-use plates a year, but only 10% are recycled. If 2.7 billion pieces of cutlery were lined up, they would circle the world over eight and a half times (based on a 15cm piece of cutlery).
From October, people will not be able to buy these products from any business – this includes retailers, grocers, caterers and the hospitality industry. Over 95% of those who responded to our consultation were in favor of the bans, the Government’s response, published today (Saturday 14 January 2022), reveals.
Plastic pollution takes hundreds of years to break down and causes serious damage to our oceans, rivers and land. It is also a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, from the production and manufacture of the plastic itself to the way it is disposed of.
Environment Secretary Thrse Coffey said:
We all know the absolutely devastating impacts that plastic can have on our environment and wildlife. We have listened to the public and these new single-use plastic bans will continue our vital work to protect the environment for future generations.
I’m proud of our efforts in this area: we’ve banned microbeads, limited the use of straws, stirrers and cotton buds, and charging our carrier bag has successfully reduced sales by over 97% in major supermarkets.
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said:
Plastic is a scourge destroying our beautiful streets and countryside and I am determined that we move away from a one-use culture.
By introducing a ban later this year, we are doubling down on our commitment to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste. We will also press ahead with our ambitious plans for a deposit return scheme for drinks containers and ongoing recycling collections in England.
Banning these items is expected to have a significant impact on reducing plastic waste and litter in England. Plastic cutlery, for example, was in the top 15 most polluted items in the country by count in 2020.
Previous bans, such as bans on straw, stirrers and cotton buds, have reduced damage from these plastics. Before we banned these products, it was estimated that straws, stirrers and cotton buds together contributed to about 5.7% of marine litter. Following our ban, the Great British Beach Clean 2021 reported that cotton buds had been displaced from the top ten most common beach litter items in the UK.
The Government is also carefully considering further action on other contaminated and problematic plastic items, including wet wipes, tobacco filters and bags, following a call for evidence on the issue.
Future steps that could be explored include banning plastic in these items and mandatory labeling on packaging to help consumers dispose of these items correctly. A new research project will also examine the impact of wet wipes on blockages in the sewage system and inform any future policy action.
The ban will not apply to plates, trays and bowls used as packaging in shelf-ready pre-packaged food items, as these will be included in our plans for an Extended Producer Responsibility Scheme, which will encourage manufacturers to use packaging that can be recycled and meet higher recycling targets. For example, this would include prepackaged salad bowls and bowls filled with food at the counter of a deli.
Matt Hood, Co-op Food MD said:
We’ve been at the forefront of rooting out unnecessary plastic, so it’s encouraging to see that this ban has been introduced and we’ve already removed plastic cutlery from our takeaways, offering wooden forks instead. We were the first retailer to ensure that all our branded food and drink packaging is 100% recyclable through our in-store soft plastics recycling scheme, with all soft plastics returned being processed into UK.
I welcome today’s announcement and believe we must all continue to work together if we are to tackle the climate emergency and have an environment we are proud to pass on to future generations.
Richard Swannell, Interim CEO of WRAP, said:
We fully support this announcement from Defra, which marks significant progress in the wholesale removal of problematic and unnecessary plastics that could end up as plastic pollution. WRAP is working with UK businesses to meet ambitious targets in this important area and our latest results show an 84% reduction in problematic and unnecessary single-use plastic by our UK Plastics Pact members since 2018.
We were pleased to see these efforts supported by regulation, which will accelerate efforts to keep plastic out of the environment.
These plans build on our previous efforts to eliminate avoidable plastic waste, including:
- One of the world’s toughest bans on microbeads in rinse-off personal care products announced in 2018
- Restrictions on the supply of single-use plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds in 2020.
- Plastic packaging tax in April 2022 a tax of 200 per tonne on plastic packaging manufactured or imported into the UK that does not contain at least 30% recycled plastic.
Following the huge success of charging single-use carrier bags 5p, in May 2021 we also increased the minimum charge to 10p and extended it to all retailers, taking billions of bags out of circulation.
Through the Environment Act, the Government is introducing further measures to tackle plastic pollution and waste. This includes a deposit return scheme for drinks containers to recycle billions more plastic bottles and stop them being landfilled, incinerated or dumped via a small deposit on drinks products to encourage people to recycle , and plans for continuous recycling collections for every household and business in England.
Plastic pollution is a global issue and we are committed to working with international partners to tackle it. As such, the UK was proud to support the ambitious resolution at the United Nations Environment Assembly that launched negotiations for a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.
