A message from Dean Matthew Diller





Dear members of the Fordham legal community, I am writing to you about Fordham Laws participation in theUS News & World Reportranking. Fordham Law will no longer provide data about our law schoolUS News for use in listing it, except for information that is already generally available to the public, which we would provide to anyone. Let me explain my point. Each year, I am proud of the work of our faculty and administrators in teaching and supporting our students and in awe of the accomplishments of our graduates and the support they provide to our law school. However, every year I know that if our achievements will be reflected in oursUS Newsranking is a roll of the dice. The algorithm’s quirky components and tight clustering of schools means that schools can rise or fall in the rankings based on subtle differences in data points. The algorithm has included components of questionable importance for the quality of education, leaving out important criteria.US Newsrecently announced fixes to its algorithm, but its methodology remains deeply flawed. More fundamentally, the project of creating a unitary ranking of the nation’s 200 law schools that functions like sports rankings sows more misunderstanding than clarity for prospective law students. This is not a problem that can be solved by tinkering with the formula.US News the rankings do not answer questions that are key to enabling a prospective student to determine which law schools are best given their career goals and where they want to live and work. It also does not address whether a law school has programs and faculty expertise in prospective students’ areas of interest or whether a law school has an alumni network that is supportive of students and provides connections and relationships over the course of a career. ofUS Newsthe ranking will not reveal whether the culture and atmosphere at a school is a good fit with the values ​​of prospective students. For more,US News rankings do not capture much of what we value most about Fordham Law, the strength and warmth of our community, the excellence of our faculty, our commitment to service, the richness of our many academic programs, the values ​​and professional outlook we foster, the leadership of our graduates in the legal profession and the ways a Fordham Law degree provides value over the career arc of our graduates. Providing information aboutUS Newsthat is otherwise not publicly available contributes to the error thatUS News ranking is valuable because it is based on more information than is directly available to prospective students. The reality is that Fordham Law already publicly provides a wealth of information about the education we offer, includingclass access profile,employment outcomes for students,the strength of our excellent facultyand our latitudeacademic offeringsANDco-curricular activity. Our website also contains information about usthe Fordham Law alumni community and networkin the profession of lawyer. Additionally, online resources are readily available that enable prospective students to compare schools, includingTransparency of the Faculty of LawANDLSAC’s official guide to US law schools. untilUS News rankings are deeply flawed, much of the harmful effects of rankings stem from the attention rankings have too often received within legal academia and the legal profession. Rankings and ratings are part of our culture and will not go away. ofUS Newsthe ranking will not go away. Instead of treatingUS Newsranking as the law school scorecard, we should take it as a curious law school data point among the many data points that reflectUS News problematic values ​​and judgments that feed into its algorithm. In short, we all need to collectively lower the stakes aroundUS Newsranking. If we can achieve this goal, future students will make better choices and law schools will better serve the profession. Warmly, Matthew Diller

Dean and Paul Fuller Professor of Law

