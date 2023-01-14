



WASHINGTON – The National Guard reaches out to other nations through partnerships, stays ready for war and provides homeland security, the deputy chief of the National Guard Bureau said Jan. 12. “The National Guard exists to fight and win our nation’s wars,” Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville said at a meeting of newly minted defense attachés. “Our ability to respond to almost any disaster here at home is because we are manned, trained and equipped to fight, as the combat reserve of the Army and Air Force.” The Defense Intelligence Agency’s defense attachés represent the nation in defense and military affairs with foreign governments. Defense attaches, who can be service members in uniform or civilians, serve overseas at US embassies. The National Security Strategy emphasizes competition with the People’s Republic of China and managing the acute threat posed by Russia. “This is a radical change from the focus and strategy of the last 20 years,” Sasseville said of the defense attachés. “Many of our service members have spent their entire careers training and fighting in a counterinsurgency environment. Now the landscape is different. The threat is different. And it will require a different approach.” The Department of Defense’s National Guard State Partnership Program has grown to 87 partnerships with 95 countries since 1993. “Perhaps the greatest, most imperative element of our global security is our relationships with our allies and partners,” Sasseville said. “That’s why the National Guard State Partnership Program is so important. of [SPP] is a unique security cooperation agreement that formally pairs a nation’s National Guard with a partner nation.” SPP celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer. The program began with partnerships with three former Soviet countries, Latvia with the Michigan National Guard; Estonia with the Maryland National Guard; and Lithuania with the Pennsylvania National Guard. “The National Guard is the second largest organization in the U.S. military, behind only the regular military,” Sasseville said. “Today, we make up 20% of the entire US military. One in five service members is in the National Guard. That’s 20% of the Joint Force with only 5% of the budget.” The Guard is unique because Soldiers and Airmen have civilian jobs they juggle along with family responsibilities. Today, more than 22,100 Guardsmen are serving overseas. Sasseville shared his experience serving in Turkey. “Of my 36 years in uniform, some of the best were from March 2014 to June 2016, when my wife Karin and I were assigned to Ankara. I was extremely fortunate to serve as a senior defense and defense official.” Wishing the defense the best in their new assignments, Sasseville stressed: “One day we will be called together to keep the peace, to face aggression, to stand up for things that we have girlfriends. And because of the relationships we’ve built over our careers, we’ll be doing it with friends by our side. “Relationships are living things,” he added. “They are built on trust, respect and common interests. They must be nurtured, nurtured and strengthened for years to come. They are our best long-term investment in mutual and global security, and we must honor them accordingly.”

