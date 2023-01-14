The trial is adjourned for citing the weapon of Rep. Cawthorns at Charlotte Douglas International Airport WSOC TV





CHARLOTTE – The trial for former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn that was scheduled for Friday has been moved forward and will take place in May, Channel 9’s Joe Bruno has learned. Cawthorn is awaiting trial after police say he took a loaded gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April 2022. The Transportation Security Administration said they found the gun in his luggage. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a misdemeanor. Cawthorn appeared in person Friday for his scheduled court date, but the prosecuting officer in the case is off duty on leave. As the prosecuting officer was not available, the case will be pending till May 5. A photo obtained by Channel 9 shows a loaded Staccato C2 found at the airport. Officers confirmed the gun was Cawthorns and said he cooperated with police. The trial is adjourned for the citation of Rep.’s weapon. Cawthorns at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Channel 9’s Joe Bruno spoke with Cawthorn after Friday’s hearing, and he reiterated a point he made in April 2022 after the citation. I’ve said it from the beginning, it was just a mistake, poor planning. All my bags were packed for several different trips, and I just got my luggage and went to TSA, Cawthorn said. Channel 9 also asked Cawthorn about a claim made by his successor, Chuck Edwards, that official constituent matters were not transferred. Cawthorn denies that his office did not transfer the documents, and he said he thinks it was an opportunity for a political coup. I’m really confused by that statement, he had the full cooperation of my executive staff, Cawthorn said. He has since moved to Florida, but Cawthorn says he doesn’t rule out another run for office in the future. I definitely have a plan to return to politics one day. I’m not planning on doing it anytime soon, but I love this country too much to give it up, Cawthorn told Channel 9. One regret I have is that I started so young. There’s a lot you give up by going into politics, you can’t do the things you want to do. You can’t travel much. Cawthorn added that he supports Donald Trump in 2024, but wants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2028. >> Watch Channel 9 at 5pm to find out what happens in court. (SEE BELOW: CMPD: Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cited for Weapons at Charlotte Douglas Airport) CMPD: Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cited for Weapons at Charlotte Douglas Airport 2022 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/trial-delayed-rep-cawthorns-gun-citation-charlotte-douglas-international-airport/TDBJMQVSCFB6TEOE4XTFY5D6FY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos