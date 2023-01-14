Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claimExBulletin



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Iran said on Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and the sentences of others held amid nationwide protests.

Iran’s Mizan news agency, linked to the country’s judiciary, announced the hanging of Ali Reza Akbar.

He didn’t say when it happened. However, there were rumors that he had been executed days before.

Iran had accused Akbar, without providing evidence, of being a spy for the British intelligence agency MI-6. It aired a heavily edited video of Akbar discussing the allegations, which resemble others that activists have described as coerced confessions.

On Friday, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel criticized Akbar’s pending execution.

“The charges against Ali Reza Akbar and his death sentence were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable,” he said. “We are deeply troubled by reports that Mr Akbari was drugged, tortured in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours and forced to make false confessions.”

He added: “More broadly, Iran’s practices of arbitrary and unjust detentions, forced confessions and politically motivated executions are completely unacceptable and must end.”

Britain’s Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had earlier called on Iran to halt the execution.

“The Iranian regime should have no doubts,” he wrote online on Friday. “We are closely following the case of Ali Reza Akbar”.

Iran’s government has for months tried to claim without providing evidence that foreign countries fueled the unrest that has gripped the Islamic Republic since the death in September of a woman arrested by morality police. Protesters say they are angry about the collapsing economy, heavy-handed policing and the entrenched power of the country’s Islamic clergy.

Iran is one of the best executioners in the world.

For several years, Iran has been locked in a shadow war with the United States and Israel, marked by covert attacks on its controversial nuclear program. The assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist in 2020, which Iran blamed on Israel, showed that foreign intelligence services had made major inroads.

Akbari, who ran a private institute, has not been seen in public since 2019, when he was apparently arrested. He was also close to Ali Shamkhani, a senior security official in Iran, leading analysts to suggest that his death sentence was linked to a possible power struggle within the country’s security apparatus amid the protests.

Akbar had previously led the implementation of a 1988 ceasefire between Iran and Iraq after their devastating eight-year war, working closely with UN observers.

Authorities have not released any details about his trial. Those accused of espionage and other crimes related to national security are usually tried behind closed doors, where rights groups say they do not choose their lawyers and are not allowed to see the evidence against them.

The anti-government protests, which have continued for nearly four months with no sign of ending, are one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution that brought it to power.

At least 520 protesters have been killed and more than 19,300 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been monitoring the unrest. Iranian authorities have not released official figures for deaths or arrests.

Iran has executed four people after convicting them of charges linked to the protests in similarly criticized trials, including attacks on security forces.