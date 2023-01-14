Peru, a country accustomed to political turmoil, has seen its worst outbreak of violence in years following the ouster and arrest of leftist President Pedro Castillo. Over the next five weeks, 40 of the protesters demanding his reinstatement were killed and a policeman was burned to death. Behind the crisis lies a deep urban-rural divide and a fragmented political system in which a succession of presidents have faced impeachment, prison for corruption, or both. Many of the indigenous groups now blocking roads and seeking to take control of airports saw Castillo as a rare voice speaking on their behalf.
Everything you need to know about the political crisis in Peru
1. What happened to Castillo?
A politically inexperienced former teacher who represents a small radical left party, Peru Libre, Castillo narrowly swept into office in elections in 2021. In his short time in office, he has been hampered by his own missteps and stiff opposition from a conservative-dominated congress. Allegations of corruption caused two failed impeachment votes. On December 7, shortly before a third impeachment trial was to begin, Castillo ordered the dissolution of Peru’s congress and said he would rule by decree for nine months before convening an assembly to write a new constitution. The reaction was swift: the police and army refused to obey Castillo’s decision, most of his cabinet left immediately, the constitutional court called his announcement a coup, the number of lawmakers supporting his impeachment grew, and he was voted out of office within hours. Castillo was arrested as he tried to flee to the Mexican embassy.
Castillo’s vice president, Dina Boluarte, a lawyer also elected on the Peru Libres ticket, was sworn in the same afternoon to become Peru’s first female president. While Castillo had governed with help at times from the center and the more moderate left, Boluarte has found support within the fragmented right-wing parties that together hold a majority in congress.
3. How did the protests start?
Rioting began almost as soon as Castillo fell, with trucks being used to block highways. The protests have been concentrated in southern Peruvian Andean cities, with particularly violent clashes in Ayacucho and Juliaca. Their airports, as well as those in the larger cities of Cuzco and Arequipa, have been repeatedly closed due to demonstrators seeking to take them. The crowds were united in calling for Boluarte’s resignation, but were divided on whether they wanted Castillo’s return or new elections.
4. What was the answer?
Boluarte declared a nationwide state of emergency in Peru in December, suspending some civil liberties such as the right to assembly. It sent in the army to try to quell the protests. The result has been at least 40 deaths, including 17 killed in a single protest in Juliaca on January 9. The General Prosecutor of Peru has opened an investigation into the actions of Boluarte and the ministers responsible for the implementation of the law for possible charges of genocide and murder. Boluarte has resisted calls to resign, saying it would solve nothing: Next in line for the presidency is congressional leader Jose Williams Zapata, a former head of Peru’s armed forces and a member of the party of right wing Avanza Pais. His ascension is likely to keep the protests on their toes.
5. What has the legislator done?
She agreed to Boluartes’ request to move the general election from 2026 to 2024. Lawmakers also confirmed the Boluartes cabinet, a key test for any new administration, which gives her little room to govern in the short term. despite the violent strife. The earlier election date, however, has not been enough to appease protesters in Peru’s impoverished rural south, where Castillo had his strongest support. Many there approve of Castillo’s attempt to dissolve congress and want Boluarte and the legislature out as soon as possible.
6. Is political consensus possible in Peru?
If it is, it wouldn’t be easy to achieve, based on recent trends. Boluarte is Peru’s fifth president in less than three years. Two of those presidents were forced out through impeachment, while a third resigned while facing mass protests. It has been a while since an elected president completed his term in Peru. The last was Ollanta Humala, who governed between 2011 and 2016. Congress is also not a beacon of stability. Its website currently lists 14 different blocs in the unicameral body of 130 lawmakers, including a bloc made up of lawmakers who are not aligned with any party. Creating a shard means wrangling many small blocks together, generally briefly.
7. What will happen to Castillo?
Castillo has been detained for 18 months while prosecutors investigate him for allegedly inciting a rebellion, among other charges he denies. Spending time behind bars is not unusual for Peruvian presidents. Since 1985, all six Peruvian presidents elected by popular vote in that time period are either currently in prison, have served time in prison, or are facing an arrest warrant. In fact, Castillo is currently being held in the same facility as former president Alberto Fujimori, who was convicted of corruption and human rights violations.
8. How divided is Peru in these events?
A December poll by the Institute of Peruvian Studies, a think tank, showed that only 27% of Peruvians agreed with Boluarte taking over as president. However, business confidence has increased according to monthly surveys conducted by the central bank. Boluarte has appointed a cabinet of social conservatives and moderate technocrats, angering the left, and has highlighted her displeasure with the economic costs of the protests, which have particularly affected agribusiness and mining.
9. What is behind the fight?
The unrest also underscores an important rural-urban divide in Peru. While Lima, the capital, has seen some protests, they have been concentrated in the rural Andes, Peru’s poorest region overall, where poverty rates reached 44% in 2021, according to the country’s statistics agency. This is twice the rate on the urban coast, which includes Lima. Peru is the world’s number 2 producer of copper, with its mineral wealth concentrated in the Andes. But the country continues to struggle to transform mining taxes into meaningful progress for its nearby rural population. The pandemic also undid some progress, and 2022 saw an increase in protests against mining operations centered on grievances about wealth redistribution.
10. What has been the reaction in Latin America?
Four countries led by left-wing presidents Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico publicly supported Castillo. Mexico went so far as to grant Castillo’s wife and children asylum, prompting Peru to declare their ambassador persona non grata. Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, is the subject of a criminal investigation. Recently, Boluarte banned former Bolivian President Evo Morales from entering Peru, claiming he was behind some unrest against her administration. The conservative-led governments of Ecuador, Costa Rica and Uruguay, along with the left-leaning Chile and the US, recognize the Boluarte administration. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished Boluarte luck and regretted Castillo’s ouster.
— With help from Stephan Kueffner.
