International
Latest flood information: UPDATE Friday 13 January 20:00
The Met Office has issued a yellow rainfall warning for the whole region from 9pm today until midday tomorrow (Saturday 14 January), and we are still awaiting the peak of the rain that fell in our catchment area on Wednesday night (January 11) and Thursday morning. (January 12).
Flood barriers have been put in place at Frankwell, Shrewsbury and will remain in place until further notice, and flood defenses were installed at Coleham Head today.
The River Severn continues to rise in Shrewsbury and is forecast to peak between 4.4m and 4.8m tonight into early Saturday morning (14 January 2023). Another peak is expected overnight on Sunday 15 January into Monday 16 January and we will keep you updated as soon as we have more details about this.
Bridgnorth is expected to peak between 4.5m and 4.9m on Saturday evening.
Upstream, levels are rising and gauges are being monitored.
As of 8am this morning, there were 11 flood warnings and six flood alerts in Shropshire, instructing those living near these areas to take action or prepare for flooding.
River Severn at Bridgnorth, River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley, River Severn at Pentre, River Severn at Quatford, River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton, River Severn at Shrewsbury at River Severn and The Quarry , Shrewsbury, River Teme at Stanford Bridge, River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and River Vyrnwy at Melverley.
Flood alerts are in place for Lower Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy, the Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.
People are reminded to stay out of flood waters. Do not drive in flood waters. Not only is it a life-threatening hazard for drivers, but leaving vehicles in floodwaters risks blocking emergency access routes.
Bridgnorth and surrounding areas
The river level is constantly rising and is expected to reach its peak between 4.5m and 4.9m Saturday evening/night (January 14).
Community outreach teams will visit to provide support and check that those who may be affected are prepared.
Roads
None currently closed.
The following routes are being monitored as the level increases:
- Southwell Riverside
- Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard
- Doctors Lane
- Severn Terrace
- On the shore
- Riverside and Friars Street
Trail closures
Path from Bylet to Wellmeadow
Parking lots closed
There are currently no closures. However, any displaced residence permit holder who has a valid permit may park in Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park in preparation for closure.
Llanymynech and surrounding areas
A flood warning is in place for the River Vyrnwy in Maesbrook and Melverley.
Ludlow
Flood warnings are in effect for both the Upper and Lower Tema catchments.
Ludlow Area Buses
The 738/740 Ludlow to Knighton service operated by Minsterley Motors was unable to run in full today (Friday 13 January) due to flooding in the area.
The service is currently only able to run from Ludlow to Leintwardine, with the Leintwardine to Knighton section cancelled.
Shrewsbury
Flood warnings are in place for the River Severn in Frankwell, the West Mid Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury.
Road closures
- Smithfield Road
- Cotton Hill
- Chester Street/ Cross Street
- Gravel Hill Lane
- Sydney Avenue
- Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane
- Berwick Road
- Old Coleham
- Victoria Avenue
- Lane closure of Coleham Head Lane in the town centre
- Coleham Guide to EA’s Demountable Barrier
- Longden Coleham out of town
- Atcham at Berwick Pier
- B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham
- Williams Way
- Raven Meadows on the Roushill sideRoushill
- Cressage for Eaton Constantine
Trail closures
- The towpath was closed from Greyfriars Bridge to the Weir
- The towpath was closed from the Boar Valley to the West Mid Showground
- The towpath was closed from New Road to Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park
Bus station
Shrewsbury Bus Station is closed. Temporary bus terminals are located at:
- New Park Road below Beacals Lane
- Abbey Foregate car park bays and lower half of car park
- Severn Theater and Oxon Park and Ride at Frankwell Island
car parks
If you are thinking of driving into the city centre, please use the Park & Ride services instead.
- Frankwell Riverside car park closed due to occupation by our partner the Environment Agency.
- Frankwell Main Car Park closed until further notice.
- St Julians Friars car park closed until further notice. St Julians Friars Residence Permit holders can use the Abbey Foregate car park and are asked to park ideally on the upper floor.
- Raven Meadows multi-storey car park is open for daytime parking, but Raven Meadows will have two-way flow for access to and from MSCP and The Strand.
- Abbey Foregate is currently full.
Flood support for residents and businesses
- Follow Shropshire Council on:
