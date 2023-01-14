International
Admissions resume at the Children’s Hospital and Palliative Care Service in Calgary
Six weeks after ceasing operations to redeploy staff at the nearby Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH), Calgary’s Rotary Flames House is reopening admissions for respite care.
At the same time, Alberta Health Services (AHS) will close the six temporary, acute, short-stay beds at ACH that Rotary Flames House staff and community physicians are supporting.
The changes take effect the week of January 16.
The medical director of the ACH facility, Dr. Jennifer MacPherson said she hopes to admit their first patient to the Rotary Flames Home as early as Friday, after having to temporarily close it.
We might be able to get a few more kids over the weekend, MacPherson said. This is a really positive turn for us.
AHS said the need for additional patient beds and services at the children’s hospital is trending downward, allowing established staff to return to the children’s hospice and palliative care center.
Alberta’s health minister says help is coming for children’s hospitals
MacPherson said ACH is still seeing some significant strains on the system, but can manage them with resources typically used during expected viral surges.
We are currently under 100 percent occupancy and that gives us the capacity to be able to take those admissions and put them in the regular parts of our hospital instead of the grow beds that we would have to open. during the peak of the viral surge, she said, noting that there is currently little ICU space at ACH.
We are grateful for the support of all redeployed staff, community and emergency department physicians, and our core healthcare team to continue to go above and beyond to support the needs of patients at Alberta Children’s Hospital, AHS said in a statement.
MacPherson acknowledged that the redeployment was a significant stressor for all staff who contributed to covering the recent increase.
Respite care admissions at Rotary Flames House were discontinued on December 2, 2022, to accommodate an increase in ACH admissions from respiratory viruses.
A week ago, both ACH and the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton reported more than 100 percent patient capacity, and a heated trailer was brought in to expand the ACH waiting room.
MacPherson noted that ACH has seen a significant drop in flu cases and a similar but not as pronounced drop in RSV cases, the two respiratory viruses that exerted predominant pressure on the hospital at the end of 2022.
“We know every year we have a growth rate, we just haven’t had a year like this year where it’s exceeded our capacity,” said the ACH facility’s medical director. We would like to make a plan.
We will of course be reaching out to all staff and families who are involved and affected by our decision to see how we can plan for next year on an ongoing basis, as we can certainly see similar situations in years to come. the following.
