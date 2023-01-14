Uganda Red Cross Society’s community-based approaches See Uganda overcome 7th wave of Ebola virus disease – Uganda





The Ministry of Health together with the World Health Organization declared Uganda free of Ebola on January 11, 2023. “We have successfully controlled the spread of Ebola in Uganda,” said Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng as she addressed the public in Mubende District. . The minister added that Ebola has been with us for 113 days since the outbreak 55 people have died, including at least six health workers. Uganda Red Cross Society intervention. With the support of partners; International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Program (WFP) and Ministry of Health (MOH) ), the Uganda Red Cross Society has responded to the Ebola virus disease in Mubende, Kasanda, Kyegegwa, Masaka and Jinja districts. The Uganda Red Cross plays a supporting role to the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health in response to disease outbreaks at the community level. The National Society has supported Safe and Dignity Burial (SDB), Community Engagement, Water Hygiene and Sanitation (WASH), data collection using the kobo collection tool, contact tracing, training of Village Health Teams (VHT ) and ambulance services. supporting hospital referrals. The Director of Health and Social Services at the Uganda Red Cross Dr. Josephine Okwera said: “We are now looking at a proper phase out, we are still in the communities as we continue with community based surveillance where we have a large number of Uganda Red Cross volunteers and village health teams working in their villages to be vigilant and observe what is happening in their villages and report properly. Dr. Okwera also acknowledged the essential work being done by Uganda Red Cross volunteers with the support of partners to ensure they curb the spread of the deadly virus. Through his social media tools, the Secretary General and CEO of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies IFRC Jagan Chapagain noted “Congratulations Uganda! The country once again led local efforts to tackle an Ebola outbreak. Proud of the Uganda Red Cross Society and the FNKKJJ teams who have been responding at the community level since day one.” We thank all the partners who support the local action. Jagan added. The background. Various African health authorities have made a collaborative effort to increase their preparedness to counter Ebola after a devastating outbreak of the Zaire strain of the disease in West Africa between 2014 and 2016 that killed 11,300 people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

On September 20, 2022, the Ministry of Health together with the World Health Organization declared an Ebola outbreak that occurred in Mubende District, Uganda. The victim was a 24-year-old resident of Ngabano village in Madudu sub-county. The Ebola virus then spread to the nearby Kagadi area before spreading to other districts including Uganda’s capital, Kampala. Ebola causes vomiting, bleeding and diarrhea and is spread through contact with the bodily fluids of infected people. The virus can sometimes remain in the eyes, central nervous system and body fluids of survivors and flare up years later. According to the Ministry of Health, 143 cases have been confirmed, 22 probable cases and 55 deaths have been reported with a case fertility rate of 39%. In October, the government imposed travel restrictions, a night-time curfew and closed places of worship and entertainment to try to contain the outbreak in central Uganda, but a few cases later emerged in the capital and east of the country. In December 2022, Uganda discharged its last known Ebola patient from hospital and President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions, which marked the beginning of activities that later saw the Pearl of Africa free after 4 months after the explosion.

