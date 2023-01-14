Proposed Polo Park development could be transformative for Winnipeg, says developer – Winnipeg





The developers behind a massive proposed Polo Park development say they think the project could help reshape west Winnipeg, as well as the city as a whole. The proposal, from mall owners Cadillac Fairview and local developer Shindico, is looking to spend more than a billion dollars to replace existing parking lots with large, multi-use buildings, pedestrian malls and more. <br />

Story continues below ad Shindico President and CEO Sandy Shindleman told 680 CJOB’sThe Winnipeg Connection that the project can be a help to the economy of the city. “This will keep Polo Park as a major and major taxpayer in Winnipeg,” Shindleman said Friday. “We need to be concerned about the health of everyone – the future health of retail and the future health of housing. And this complementary site does just that. “It should strengthen the housing stock in the neighborhood – north, south, east and west. We’re pretty excited about the rapid transit that’s planned for down there. People can really have a different experience at Polo Park.” Read more: Developers plan ‘complete community’ for former Canad Inns stadium site near Polo Park Read the following: Kanye West is reportedly marrying Yeezy designer Bianca Censori What do you think of the plans for the billion dollar redevelopment of Polo Park? – Mackling, Megarry & McNabb — 680 JOB (@680 CJOB) January 13, 2023 Story continues below ad



In response to questions about choosing the Polo Park location instead of developing downtown, Shindleman said a massive development like this would help downtown, not hurt it. Trending now ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’: How a Canadian viral star turned killer

Kanye West is reportedly marrying Yeezy designer Bianca Censori “You can’t find 84 acres in downtown Winnipeg,” he said. “It’s a natural extension to see density spill over (west) down Portage Avenue to the University of Winnipeg and beyond.” Before any shovel can hit the ground, the proposal will have to be approved by three levels at city hall – with the first hurdle coming on February 9 at a meeting of the property and development committee.



Story continues below ad University of Winnipeg urban studies professor Jino Distasio says while questions remain, it’s exciting to hear about developers with such a bold vision for the city. “People are willing to come together to really do something pretty special,” Distasio told 680 CJOB’sstarting“which is to take a lot of asphalt and parking in a traditional setting and transform it into over 4,000 units. “This should really, in the long run, also help with the affordability/housing crisis as it will change our housing market. “We’ll see what the demand is from the government in terms of contributions beyond some complex infrastructure improvements, but this is a pretty amazing announcement when you think about the number of times Winnipeg has said, ‘We’ve got a billion-dollar announcement for done. “, from the private sector.” Distasio said there are concerns specifically about travel impacts — compatibility with traffic going to and from the nearby airport, plus the already busy truck traffic along Portage Avenue and Route 90.

