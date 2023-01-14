New EU asylum policy must protect search and rescue missions, NGOs – EURACTIV.com

After Greek authorities dropped misdemeanor charges against humanitarian workers on Lesvos, EU lawmaker Grace OSullivan told EURACTIV that new asylum and migration infrastructure blocks should protect NGOs and search and rescue missions. .

The trial of 24 aid workers accused of crimes related to espionage and aiding smuggling rings began on the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday (January 10th).

The final decision was handed down on Friday, with the charges against all 22 foreign defendants dismissed for procedural errors. The two Greek defendants will be referred to a lower court to be tried on charges of aiding and abetting a criminal organization and forgery.

The outcome of today’s trial is essentially a sham. Knowing that her case was built on extremely weak foundations with almost no book of evidence to speak of, the prosecution aimed to drag out the case as long as possible, OSullivan, a Green MEP for Southern Ireland, who has was in Lesvos campaigning in support of her constituent and defendant Sen Binder, told EURACTIV.

That said, it will bring relief to the defendants who have been persecuted by these charges for more than five years. They still face felony charges, which could drag on for another ten years if the prosecution uses the same cowardly tactics, O’Sullivan said.

The misdemeanor charges the defendants faced this week for their activities in Greek waters in 2018 have a five-year statute of limitations, meaning Friday’s cancellation effectively drops the proceedings.

Under Greek law, however, felony charges have a 20-year statute of limitations. There is no indication from the Greek authorities about what the time frame for bringing these charges to court might be, or at what stage of the process they are, Fenix, a humanitarian legal aid organization monitoring the trial, told EURACTIV.

Hostile environment for civil society

Central to a new asylum policy is the need to enshrine in law the protected role of NGOs and civilian search and rescue missions, OSullivan said.

In one declaration on Thursday, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovi said: The hostile environment in which human rights defenders, civil society and journalists work in Greece has been a matter of concern for several years.

The targeting of human rights defenders and individuals engaged in acts of solidarity is also incompatible with the international obligations of states and has a chilling effect on human rights work, continued Mijatovi.

The impact on civil society is clear, a representative of Lesvos-based Fenix ​​told EURACTIV. At the moment there are no search and rescue missions in the Aegean Sea, which has led to an increase in casualties.

You can see that people are more cautious when talking about certain issues [] it is visible in everyday life.

In September, the European Parliament and the European Commission agreed on a roadmap that commits to adopting the EU’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum, a series of files aimed at creating a harmonized EU approach to resettlement before the end of the current term in the spring of 2024.

I hope the EU is able to build a better asylum and migration infrastructure to replace the so-called Dublin regime, O’Sullivan said.

Under the Dublin Agreement, an asylum seeker must submit an application in the first country of arrival, which includes EU member states Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

However, while I was in Lesvos this week, I saw where a lot of EU funding is going: building closed refugee camps that resemble prisons, funding border patrols that make migration increasingly deadly, and Frontex operations- which have repeatedly been proven to cover illegal postponements. , the Green MEP continued.

In July, an investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) found that the EU’s border agency, Frontex, under former chief executive Fabrice Leggeri, was complicit in Greek efforts to force ships crossing the Aegean Sea to return to Turkey. .

Sen [Binder]Sarah [Mardini] and others face potentially another 10 years of that. The result today seriously undermines the other charges they face. That is why we call on the Greek authorities to drop the charges and let the humanitarians return to their vital work on the island, O Sullivan concluded.

[Edited by Benjamin Fox]