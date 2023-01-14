Filtering Myths and Misinformation – International Filtering News

One aspect of starting a new position is explaining to family, friends and former colleagues what the new position entails, and it was no different when I joined INDA a few weeks ago. After explaining what a non-woven fabric or material is compared to woven or knitted materials, the next question is inevitably, what are these used for? Examples ranging from ultrasoft hygiene components intended for single use, to household wraps designed for decades of use, to daily use wipes, to masks and filter components for air and water quality, will result in an epiphany. how versatile and versatile nonwovens are. . Almost immediately the next questions are oh, so how _________, can you make aspect X, Y or Z better, oh, I heard that this or that product is bad for the environment, and my favorite, I saw this video that so-and-so said about these products.

All of these scenarios present an opportunity to provide some technical education, dispel misinformation circulating either online or through word of mouth, and act as advocates for our industry. This months column will examine some of these myths, some serious and potentially dangerous and some that are just a little silly.

Let’s Talk Dirty Little Filters

While it is true that, at least initially, particle capture efficiency can increase as it begins to build up on a filter surface, the overall performance of the system (HVAC, motor, etc.) must also be considered. Once significant construction begins, the increased pressure drop will cause the system to work harder and potentially out of its design range. Furthermore, as noted by the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, as particle accumulation progresses and pressure drop increases, the risk of filter explosion increases due to failures of the weaker areas of the filter media.

In recent years it has been advised by Texas utilities that dirty filters cause HVAC systems to work harder and consume more electricity, with obvious implications for the reliability of utility supply. The Colorado Energy Resource Center offers this guidance: Clean or replace the furnace filter regularly. It’s the one thing you, as a homeowner or tenant, can do simply and inexpensively to make the biggest difference to your winter heating costs. So while it is technically correct that the filters will initially filter better since the air flow ducts are closed, the overall impact of clogged or dirty filters is detrimental to the performance of the HVAC system.

To address the question of whether a dirty filter or no filter is better for your furnace or HVAC system, the simple answers are as follows.

While it is often technically possible to operate HVAC without a filter, it is highly recommended to operate with a filter in place, whether clean or dirty.

If the only filter option is a dirty filter, some HVAC manufacturers and servicers recommend considering removing the filter (while the system is off) and wiping or shaking to partially clean the filter until a filter can be installed. new and clean.

The dangers of operating without a filter go beyond poor air quality and include allowing harmful build-up on HVAC components, lower efficiency, system damage, and in extreme construction cases fire hazard. The bottom line for this question is strong that a filter should ALWAYS be in place regardless of condition.

Air purification

Growing up after the 1973 oil embargo, I remember strict instructions about the need to change oil and air filters to maintain good fuel economy, so I wasn’t particularly surprised when this question was asked. Improvements in oils and filters have led to increased mileage between recommended changes, but what about air filters?

Apparently the answer depends somewhat on the age of the vehicle and more specifically if it is fuel or carburetor.

A 2009 study conducted by Oak Ridge National Laboratories showed that for passenger vehicles with fuel-injected engines with closed-loop control, there was no noticeable drop in fuel economy as the air filter became more clogged. For an open-loop control carburetor engine, severe blockage resulted in little loss of fuel economy. It should be noted that despite this, acceleration performance in all vehicles was improved with a clean air filter.

In 2013, SAE International conducted a similar test on turbocharged diesel engines and found similar results to the ORNL study. The effects of clogged air filters on the fuel economy, acceleration and emissions of three late-model turbocharged diesel vehicles were examined. The results show quite low sensitivity of these modern diesel vehicles to the condition of the air filter. For modern vehicles, it appears that fuel efficiency is largely unaffected by a dirty air filter. In terms of air filter change frequency recommendations, it is generally recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for preventive maintenance.

Masking the issue

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, this question was asked with some frequency. The Mayo Clinic dismissed this concern in July 2020, noting that for many years, health care providers have worn masks for long periods of time without any adverse health reactions. The CDC recommends wearing cloth masks while in public, and this option is highly breathable. There is no risk of hypoxia, which is lower oxygen levels, in healthy adults. Carbon dioxide will diffuse freely through your mask as you breathe.

Digging deeper for an answer with supporting clinical data pertaining to the biological effects of wearing face masks, they generally found that there were no significant changes in blood oxygen saturation, and certainly not at the level needed to result in hypoxia. More to the point about CO 2 in the 2021 special edition for COVID-19 of Aerosol and Air Quality Research it was determined that the concentration of CO 2 The breathing zone inside the masks (cloth, surgical and N95) was elevated compared to the concentrations outside the masks, but these concentrations have no toxicological effect when inhaled. Most studies have included the caveat of being relevant to healthy individuals.

A study presented in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examined the effects of masks on individuals with severe COPD who are more sensitive to CO 2 retention. It was noted that there was a small decrease (<1% from ∼95–100%) in oxygen pressure/tension in this group, as expected based on the severity of the disease, but no increase in Pco2 after walking. Putting the small drop in oxygen saturation into context, researchers from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners note that when people fly from Melbourne to Sydney on a partial pressure plane, it's routine for our oxygen saturation levels to drop. below 90, which is less than the levels noted in the ATS study. While there continue to be further larger studies on this topic, for now the answer seems to be yes, the local breathing environment inside a mask is more CO 2 rich but biologically insignificant.

Reasons for Filters Two considerations

For bean connoisseurs, a coffee filter is really only good for removing particles or sediment and will not remove off-flavor molecules. Wine Spectators column Dr. Vinny suggests that an unbleached coffee filter can be used to remove sediment during decanting in situations where it is not possible to do so in a more controlled manner. However, this does nothing to address the improved quality of a stronger spirit, which is where the charcoal water filter myth comes into play.

The theory is that by passing a very bad vodka through a charcoal filter, it will come out smoother. This comes from the Lincoln County Process of charcoal filtering Tennessee whiskey, which is marketed as a smooth-drinking product. This process was explored by Emily Bell of Vinepair.com and reported by Food and Wine magazine in 2017. I refrained from more colorful descriptions of the taste tests, but they were generally not pleasant and showed that, while there might be modest improvement in the taste of lower-cost vodkas, even repeated passes through home water filters resulted in a vodka that was leagues behind the expensive stuff.