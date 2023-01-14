Children still afraid a year after volcanic eruption in Tonga – Tonga

TONGA, 14 January 2023: Children are still displaced, scared and have faced significant disruption to their education, a year after a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and schools across Tonga, Save said. the Children.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted violently on January 15, 2022, covering much of Tonga with ash and triggering a tsunami that reached a height of up to 15 meters.

More than 80,000 people – or about 75% of the country’s population – were affected by the disaster, including at least 28,000 children.

As children start the new school year and with many schools still badly damaged, some have had to relocate just to access education, while hundreds more are in temporary housing after being displaced from the worst affected areas. Children continue to show signs of distress, with some children experiencing nightmares and struggling to sleep at night.

The disaster, which caused an estimated $187 million in damage – approximately 36.4% of Tonga’s GDP – occurred while the country was still recovering from the impacts of 2020’s Tropical Cyclone Harold and the economic losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lose, 10, who lived in a small coastal village in Tonga, said her family fled for their lives when the volcano erupted.

“I was at home with my grandparents. The first sound of the explosion, I thought it was just workers in the area,” said Lose. “The second dig, we quickly got into our van and left.”

“We didn’t take anything with us. We have not received any food or anything else necessary,” she said. “We drove by and saw families standing on the side of the road, so we stopped and gave them a lift. We threw them away from where they were, safe from the reach of the volcano.”

Lose’s house was flooded by the subsequent tsunami, with the family losing most of their possessions. A year later, the family’s field remains covered in debris, including fallen coconut trees and electrical wires, making farming and thus the family’s livelihood impossible.

Her grandfather, Sunia, 72, said not a single house in their village was spared from the tsunami.

“If a house was left standing, there was a great deal of sea water and ash inside that particular house, [and] which left us nothing of importance or use.

“But when you came and distributed the resources, that was a great blessing for us parents and also for the children. Some children may not have had school supplies or even a backpack,” he said of Save the Children’s support.

Maa’imoa Mafile’o, Tonga Country Director for Save the Children, said Tongan children have endured numerous disasters in recent years.

“It’s been a year since the volcano erupted, and the children are still having nightmares and struggling to sleep at night. For anyone, let alone a child, the experience of losing your home, your belongings and fearing for your life can have significant negative impacts on your well-being and mental health, well into the future.

“For children, going to school and being surrounded by friends can help them cope with the effects of experiencing a disaster, but the first cases of Covid-19 came just weeks after the tsunami hit and so children were forced to stay in home. prolonging their recovery.

“Children are also living in fear of another disaster and unfortunately, in November 2022, this fear was realized when another earthquake followed by a tsunami warning, forcing thousands of families to flee their homes in the middle of the night one time. again.

“Tongans are resilient, but these types of traumatic events can seriously affect a child’s well-being and mental health, so we need to ensure that recovery efforts are long-term, community-led and put children at the center of theirs.”

In partnership with the Tongan Ministry of Education and Training and the Australian High Commission in Tonga, Save the Children sent and distributed classroom kits, toys, chalkboards, face masks, hand sanitizer and school bags to affected schools from the disaster in Tonga.

In November 2022, Save the Children and Tonga’s Ministry of Education and Training teamed up to launch the AHP Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai and Covid-19 Recovery and Resilience Activation program, which will train representatives in all schools. in Tonga to better prepare for the dangers. and emergencies, establish a Safe Schools Committee to coordinate disaster risk reduction and resilience activities and training, and to improve policy planning and guidance.

ENDS