IRENA Members Promote Global Energy Action on Road to COP28





The IRENA membership assessed the progress of the energy transition towards the objectives of the Paris Agreement and identified priorities to drive action at COP28 and beyond. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 14 January – Short-term actions must be given top priority to urgently accelerate the energy transition in the coming years and correct the 1.5°C path by 2050. This is the message sent by energy leaders from 13th The IRENA Assembly, the first milestone in the 2023 global energy agenda, which began with a high-level discussion on “The World Energy Transition – Global Reserves”. The first global briefing at COP28 later this year represents a key point to identify gaps and opportunities for implementing the Paris Agreement. Set out in the Agreement, it assesses collective progress towards achieving long-term climate goals and forms the basis for identifying immediate priority actions to chart a practical way forward over the next seven years to 2030. At the Assembly, IRENA members confirmed their readiness to fully support the COP28 Presidency of the United Arab Emirates, deploying the latest knowledge on the renewable energy transition and leveraging international cooperation through the Agency’s global platform. Building a shared understanding of what the 2030 roadmap should look like is essential to driving a global energy agenda. Energy leaders from governments, the private sector and international organizations provided insight into the priority actions needed over the coming years, given the 2030 timeline for halving emissions and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The discussions concluded that: The world is not on track to meet its climate and development goals and is even regressing in some cases. Action cannot be delayed and must be undertaken with solutions already available.

While every country is different, each must find a way to balance national priorities with short-term and long-term goals to accelerate world-led action at the national level.

Global Action is an important process. What is equally important is finding common agreement on global priorities after COP28 in Dubai.

IRENA remains the global energy transition platform to drive action at a faster pace. “Although the energy transition is progressing around the world”, said IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera, “efforts must be accelerated, ensuring that the benefits are distributed equally across countries and communities. International cooperation will play a vital role in ensuring that all countries have an opportunity to accelerate the deployment of climate-resilient technologies and secure the necessary investments to achieve their goals. IRENA membership provides a unique platform to drive a global energy agenda at COP28 and beyond.” Energy has a tremendous impact on delivering climate action. IRENA’s World energy transition perspective sets out a direction to stay on track to 2050. It emphasizes that staying on track depends on sufficient action by 2030 and shows that the technologies to make such progress already exist. The Outlook positions efficiency and electrification as key drivers, powered by renewable energy, green hydrogen and sustainable modern bioenergy. Crucially, it places significant focus on policy and socio-economic implications to provide the necessary nuance to the varying circumstances of individual countries and regions. Through IRENA’s contribution to the Global Stocktake, the Agency continues to demonstrate that renewable energy transitions are technically feasible, economically sustainable and, if properly managed, a source of solutions for policy priorities such as job creation , industrial development, energy and universal security. access, among others.

