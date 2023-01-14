UAE’s Jaber says COP28 must be practical, leave no one behind





ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates wants the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year to be practical and show solidarity between the global north and south that “leaves no one behind,” the country’s oil chief and designated COP28. said the president. In a speech on Saturday at the Global Energy Forum, Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant ADNOC and the United Arab Emirates’ climate envoy, called for increased renewables, nuclear power, hydrogen, the capture of carbon, energy efficiency and new technologies, among others. Jaber’s appointment to lead the climate summit has fueled campaigners’ concerns that big industry is hijacking the world’s response to the global warming crisis. The United Arab Emirates, a major OPEC oil exporter, will be the second Arab country to host the climate conference after Egypt in 2022. Activists and some delegates criticized COP27, saying fossil fuel producers had scaled back ambitions for reducing emissions. The UAE and other Gulf energy producers have called for a real transition in which hydrocarbons would retain a role in energy security while making commitments to decarbonisation. Jaber, who is also minister of industry and technology, said the UAE had a “clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency” in hosting COP28, noting that the country had invested $50 billion in energy renewable and clean technology globally and plans to invest another $50 billion in the coming years. “We need to ensure a just transition that leaves no one behind,” he said, adding that low-carbon growth was the future. He highlighted the need to triple renewable energy production by 2030 and double low-carbon hydrogen production, transforming food and agriculture systems. He said adaptation finance for the global south – funds to help countries adapt to climate change – should be doubled to $40 billion a year by 2025 and called for more affordable and accessible climate finance. Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy, Saad al-Kaabi, speaking on a separate panel at the event in Abu Dhabi, criticized what he described as the demonization of hydrocarbons and noted that coal was being used at record levels. “Coal is the biggest emitter by far and I see a lot of attacks on oil and gas companies and demonization of oil and gas companies, I don’t see a similar attack on the biggest polluter on the planet,” Kaabi said. Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Yousef Saba and Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Frances Kerry Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

