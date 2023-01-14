Tesla turns up the heat on rivals with global price cuts

Tesla cuts prices globally by up to 20%

Shares fall in US trade, dragging rivals lower

The move follows price cuts across Asia last week

Some models now qualify for US loans, French subsidies

Recent Tesla buyers complain about shortages

Jan 13 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc ( TSLA.O ) has cut prices globally for its electric vehicles by up to 20%, extending an aggressive drive to cut prices and challenging rivals after missing Wall Street estimates for the the year 2022.

The move marks a shift from the automaker’s strategy over the past two years when new vehicle orders outstripped supply. It comes after CEO Elon Musk warned that the prospect of a recession and higher interest rates meant he may cut prices to support growth at the expense of profits.

Musk admitted last year that prices had become “obscenely high” and could hurt demand. Shares ended down 0.9% after falling as much as 6.4% on Friday. Last year, Tesla shares had their worst year since the company’s inception due to slowing growth in China and Musk’s distraction with Twitter.

Tesla cut prices across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, following a series of cuts last week in Asia, in what analysts saw as a clear blow to smaller, cash-bleeding rivals and older automakers aggressively ramping up electric. the production of vehicles.

Competition is coming and they’re responding with price cuts, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing partner at Great Hill Capital.

Discounts can make EVs affordable for people who were previously priced out of the market. American and French buyers can take advantage of both rebates and federal tax credits available in both countries for certain electric vehicle purchases.

U.S. price cuts for Tesla’s best sellers, the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover SUV, were between 6% and 20%, Reuters calculations showed, with the base Model Y now costing $52,990, down from $65,990.

Those cuts are ahead of a $7,500 federal tax credit that went into effect for many electric vehicles on Jan. 1 that can bring discounts of more than 30%.

Tesla also cut prices for its Model X luxury SUV and Model S sedan in the United States.

DISCOUNT ON MORE SUBSIDIES IN FRANCE, USA

A spokesman for Tesla Germany said lower cost inflation was also a factor in lowering prices in its main European market, without specifying which costs had fallen.

In Germany, Tesla cut prices by about 1% to almost 17% for the Model 3 and Model Y. The best-selling Model Y will now cost 44,890 euros ($48,499), down 9,100 euros.

It also lowered prices in Austria, Switzerland and France.

In France, customers who buy the Model 3 for €44,990 will now get a further reduction through a €5,000 government subsidy for an EV scheme with a threshold of €47,000.

The move expands the vehicles in Tesla’s lineup that qualify for the Biden administration’s tax credit.

A new Tesla Model 3 is displayed at a delivery center on the last day of the company’s third quarter, in San Diego, California, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Before the price cut, the five-seat version of the Model Y was not suitable, which Musk called “confused”. After the price cut, the long-range version of the Model Y will qualify.

Deutsche Bank estimated that a Model Y, after tax credits, could be $18,000 less than Ford’s rival Mustang Mach E. Tesla’s gross profit margins, which are among the highest in the industry, would fall 3 percentage points in 2023 versus 2022, she estimated. , but Tesla’s “bold offensive move” ensured growth and put competitors in deep trouble, the broker said.

As Tesla’s shares fell, shares of rivals were hit even harder.

U.S. automakers General Motors Co ( GM.N ) and Ford Motor Co ( FN ) fell 4.5% and 6% respectively, making them among the biggest losers in the broader S&P 500 Index, while in Europe, Stellantis NV (STLA. MI) fell 3.7% and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) fell 3.6%.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the move could boost global shipments by 12% to 15% this year and shows Musk responding to growing competition.

‘PUSH IN THE GUT’

Tesla fans and customers complained that the price cut disadvantaged those who had recently purchased a vehicle.

Greg Woodfill in Seattle, who bought a Model Y in December, had considered waiting until the new year to get the U.S. subsidy, but was enticed by a $3,750 discount at the time.

The Tesla fan, who previously owned a Model 3, said she was disappointed with Musk’s antics but decided to buy a Model Y because she likes Tesla’s products.

“It’s a punch in the gut, to be honest,” he told Reuters on Friday, adding that it felt unfair that Tesla sought to boost fourth-quarter sales at a discount, only to cut prices even more a month later. Later.

“If they knew they were going to drop the price that much, they should have done it in December.”

In China, where Tesla cut prices last week by 6-13.5%, owners protested at distribution centers, demanding compensation.

For 2021, the United States and China together accounted for about 75% of Tesla’s sales, but it has been growing in Europe.

Tesla cut prices in China and other Asian markets last week, which analysts had said would boost demand and increase pressure on rivals, including BYD ( 002594.SZ ), to follow suit in what could be turned into a price war in the single largest EV market.

Tesla shares under pressure

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Victoria Waldersee in Berlin Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, Samuel Indyk in London and Gertrude Chavez in New York; Writing by Kevin Krolicki and Josephine Mason Editing by Peter Henderson, Alexander Smith and Matthew Lewis

