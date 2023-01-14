Hamilton’s daughter is on her way to international kickboxing fame





Scarborough, the daughter of Shawn and Dana Scarborough of Hamilton and a graduate of Garfield Junior High, started learning Tae Kwon Do at age 7 and has been on the mats ever since, according to Badin school officials. I really like the fighting aspect of it, said Scarborough, who made the switch to kick boxing as a freshman. It’s an opportunity to focus on yourself. Martial arts are about respect. Explore Badin High School announces 2 new assistant principals, the first female dean of students Badin High School announces 2 new assistant principals, the first female dean of students Her mother Dana said: She really does (love to fight). It’s funny when you look at her, she’s beautiful and calm, but when she gets on the mat, she’s like a completely different person. That different person loves the full contact sport of kickboxing. Every practice, you can do something new, said Scarborough, who travels to Dayton five or six times a week to train at Mengs Martial Arts. There are so many different aspects to (kick boxing). It’s not the same all the time. There were 62 countries represented at the competition in Indonesia, with the 5-foot-6 Scarborough fighting in the minus-52 kilogram class, or 114.6 pounds. There was only one ring, so you got to watch them all fight, she said. You must practice on the actual competition mat. China trained right in front of us. It was very interesting to watch all the other countries train. “I’ve never been a part of anything so extravagant as the opening ceremony,” added Scarborough, which was attended by the president of Indonesia and included an elaborate dinner. Although she competed well, Scarborough lost a close match to a competitor from Vietnam over two rounds, with several judges scoring her the winner of each round. I did the best I could, Scarborough said. Afterwards people came up to me, speaking their best English, telling me how well I did. The coach from Kazakhstan told me that I fought like a tigress. After traveling so far and getting lost, you must be a little depressed, her mother said. Her parents were able to travel to Brazil and Indonesia with their daughter. But after talking to other coaches and competitors and hearing what they had to say, it made him feel good about himself. Seeing her interact with so many people from different countries was really nice, she added. In the ring, they are there to fight. But then, people are just too nice. The two-week Far East experience included a side trip to Thailand, where Scarborough saw the Grand Palace in Bangkok and during an unforgettable visit to an eight-story shopping mall ate a worm in an open-air food court. I just wanted to try something different, she laughed. It wasn’t bad.

