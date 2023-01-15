International
US airport screening for COVID variants expanded: Shots
Rick Bowmer/AP
It’s early morning at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC.
and Ana Valdez is already hard at work at one of the international gates.
“Hello everyone. Welcome,” she shouts with a big smile as oncoming travelers flood through two large swinging doors. “Do you like helping the CDC find new variants of COVID?”
Valdez works for one annual program that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently EXTENDED in an effort to spot new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, coming into the country.
The latest expansion was prompted by China’s sudden decision to abandon its zero-COVID policy. The result of the massive increase in infections there it is raising fears that the move could trigger a new, even more dangerous strain.
“It will take 35 seconds of your time. It’s free. It’s voluntary. It’s anonymous,” Valdez announces. “Thirty-five seconds of your time.” Samples are collected and sent abroad for PCR analysis without any identifying information about the volunteers. The purpose of the research is only to identify any viral variants in the samples not to see if a particular passenger has COVID.
Most travelers run forward, dragging their luggage, without even making eye contact.
“They have to stop immigration and customs and it takes another two hours. By the time they get here they’re already exhausted, angry,” Valdez says. “So I really appreciate that some people would stop.”
Again and again, Valdez promises to make the test, which involves the usual wiping of the nose, quick and easy; it also offers travelers a free rapid COVID test to take home as an incentive. A pandemic-weary traveler jokes that he’d volunteer if offered a free Starbucks.
Travelers on flights from China are not the only ones being tested
Valdez keeps trying. Valdez and her colleagues are collecting samples from travelers coming from China as well as other countries where the virus is spreading rapidly.
Finally, a man stops to talk to her.
Peter Yuka, 38, is heading from Nigeria to Texas to study.
“Nigeria is one of the countries of interest to the CDC. So your help will be very helpful,” Valdez tells him.
“What should I do?” Yuka asks.
He will have to fill out a form detailing whether he has been vaccinated or has ever tested positive for COVID, and then wipe the inside of his nose.
Although she says she finds the swab uncomfortable, Yuka agrees to the test. After filling out the form, he disinfects his hands and collects the sample and hands it to Valdez. She thanks Yuka and gives him a free COVID test to take home.
“I think it’s good,” Yuka tells NPR in an interview before continuing his journey. “I think we should do everything we can to fight COVID. I saw the damage it did to the whole world and countries like mine were hit really hard. So whatever I can do to help, I’m willing to do. “
After Valdez and other employees of Xprescheckthe company contracted by the CDC collects the samples, the swabs are sent to them Ginkgo Bioworks, a private laboratory that performs a genetic analysis of any emerging SARS-CoV-2 strain. This allows scientists to spot any new mutations that might make that strain more dangerous.
Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
“Whenever you have viral transmission, you know, these viruses are smart and they can change,” says Dr. Cindy Friedman, who directs the program at the CDC. “And we want to be ahead of the game and early in our discovery of new variants.”
The current focus on China, Friedman says, “is because there’s so much proliferation and so little data or information. So we want to make sure we have an eye on what variants are coming out of China. But we’re also keeping a watch. all other regions and travelers returning from those regions.”
The CDC recently expanded the program from five US airports to seven by adding Seattle and Los Angeles because those West Coast hubs receive large numbers of travelers from Asia. The CDC also increased the number of flights being screened at Dulles and other airports in the program from 300 to 500 each week, enabling the program to now collect samples from more than 4,000 passengers per week, she says.
American home-grown omicron variants are a more immediate threat, some scientists say
But many scientists suspect that China poses a particular risk now of generating dangerous new variants of COVID. which originated in New York.
“So far we have no evidence that there are worrisome variants that we haven’t already seen,” he says Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “And I’m not sure that China poses the big risk for new variants, necessarily.”
Although China’s population of 1.4 billion gives the virus plenty of chance to mutate, “there’s not a lot of population-based immunity that would be driving new mutations,” says Osterholm.
And some researchers say it would make more sense to sequence the virus from airplane sewage to get a better picture of what kinds of variants might be on board, rather than relying on sampling from individual travelers who may not be representative of everyone on the plane. .
“I can imagine if I was walking through an airport and I wasn’t feeling well and they asked me if I wanted to participate in a COVID surveillance program even if it was guaranteed to be anonymous, I don’t think I would be. likely to want to participate,” he says Jennifer Nuzzowho directs the Pandemic Center at Brown University.
“You can imagine that other travelers might want to test themselves privately and know the results before the government does,” she says.
Other researchers question whether the U.S. is prepared to act aggressively at this point in the pandemic, even if the CDC makes spot a disturbing new variant.
“We need to have a conversation about what we do if a new variant is discovered,” he says Sam Scarpinowho has been monitoring the pandemic at Northeastern University.
“Right now there doesn’t seem to be much anyone is prepared to do,” Scarpino says. “We need to have clear guidelines about how we’re going to slow the spread, how we’re going to protect people who are in high-risk groups, how we’re going to work to increase vaccination numbers, etc.”
Friedman says the agency is taking steps to possibly monitor the wastewater from the planes after it’s done a successful pilot project in New York. In the meantime, she says, any information is helpful in determining how best to respond if a new variant emerges.
“The first step in any plan is to have good information,” Friedman says.
The day an NPR reporter visited Dulles, Valdez and her colleagues managed to convince more than 50 passengers in those few hours to volunteer for the study.
“Welcome. Welcome to America. Want to help the CDC find new variants?” Valdez says, as the next passenger plane arrives from South Korea.
|
