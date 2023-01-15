The funeral for Cardinal George Pell was held at the Vatican with Pope Francis giving the final blessing

Connect with us

Pope Francis has given the final blessing at the funeral of Cardinal George Pell in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Cardinal Pell, 81, who spent more than a year in prison before being acquitted of sexual abuse allegations in Australia, died on Tuesday evening in a Rome hospital of heart failure.

As the Vatican’s finance minister for three years, Cardinal Pell had been a key player in the early years of Francis’ papacy, whose goals included reforming the Holy See’s finances, which had a long history of scandals and management of weak.

As is customary for cardinals’ funerals, a final benediction, delivered in Latin, in the form of a prayer for mercy and eternal rest, was recited by Francis, who, in a wheelchair, passed by the closed casket of Cardinal Pell’s dark wood.

Pope Francis prays during the funeral ceremony for George Pell.
Pope Francis prays during the funeral ceremony for Cardinal George Pell.(AP: Gregorio Borgia)

The funeral mass itself was celebrated by an Italian cardinal, Giovanni Battista, in his role as Dean of the College of Cardinals.

He praised Cardinal Pell as “a man of God and a man of the Church” who was noted for “a deep faith and great firmness of doctrine, which he always defended without wavering and with courage”.

“As he pointed out many times, he was pained by the weakening of faith in the Western world and the moral crisis of the family,” Cardinal Re said in his homily.

Cardinal Re referred to Cardinal Pell’s “perseverance” during his “trial hour” which is thought to be a reference to the 13 months he spent in an Australian prison on landmark child sex abuse charges before the conviction was overturned by the Court high.

Earlier on Saturday, Cardinal Pell’s body lay in state in the church of St Stephen of the Abyssinians, which is usually used for baptisms and weddings and is one of the oldest in the Vatican.

Pallbearers carry a casket of Cardinal George Pell.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Cardinal George Pell during his funeral in St Peter’s Basilica.(Reuters: Remo Casilli)

Parts of it date back to the fifth century and it is one of the few structures that was not destroyed to make way for the construction of the current St. Peter’s Basilica, which began in the early 16th century.

Cardinal Pell will be buried in the crypt at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, where he served as archbishop, the Australian Church has announced.

Pell’s death prompts reflection

Perth Archbishop Timothy Costelloe was among the Australians who attended the Vatican service.

“This is the Mass for Cardinal Pell in terms of his role in the universal church – for the cardinals the Mass today was for one of their own, one of their brothers,” he said.

People in religious clothes stand around a coffin.
Cardinal Pell’s coffin lies in St. Peter’s Basilica.(ABC News: Adrian Wilson)

Archbishop Costelloe told reporters outside St Peter’s Basilica that Pell’s death had caused many to reflect.

“The whole issue of sexual abuse that we’ve had to deal with in the church is unfortunately going to come up again for a lot of people,” he said.

“We are aware of that, and whatever we say and whatever we do as we reflect on Cardinal Pell’s legacy, we are sensitive to the people who are struggling because of the sexual abuse crisis.”

Archbishop Costelloe said there will be another ceremony in Sydney when Cardinal Pell’s body will lie in the crypt of St Mary’s Cathedral.

“In Sydney [the service] it will be for one of our own, I doubt it will have a similar dignity [to the Vatican service]”, he said.

He said he hoped the event would not attract protesters and people would respect the importance of a funeral for practicing Catholics.

People in religious clothes sit and stand in a church where a coffin lies.
Funeral.(ABC News: Adrian Wilson)

Father Joseph Murphy, of the Archdiocese of Sydney, remembered Cardinal Pell as a person who was genuine in his personality and “could be very open”.

“He reminded me a lot of my grandfather, someone who grew up in post-war Australia,” he said.

‘Disaster’ memo causes friction

The priest in black robes and red hat sits opposite the priest in white robes and white hat
Pope Francis is expected to give the final blessing at George Pell’s funeral.(Supplied: Vatican News)

Preparations for Pell’s funeral were overshadowed by revelations that the cardinal was the author of an anonymous memo that called Pope Francis’ pontificate a disaster.

