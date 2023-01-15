The funeral for Cardinal George Pell was held at the Vatican with Pope Francis giving the final blessing

Pope Francis has given the final blessing at the funeral of Cardinal George Pell in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Main points: Cardinal George Pell died of heart failure in a Rome hospital on Tuesday

Cardinal Pell, 81, who spent more than a year in prison before being acquitted of sexual abuse allegations in Australia, died on Tuesday evening in a Rome hospital of heart failure.

As the Vatican’s finance minister for three years, Cardinal Pell had been a key player in the early years of Francis’ papacy, whose goals included reforming the Holy See’s finances, which had a long history of scandals and management of weak.

As is customary for cardinals’ funerals, a final benediction, delivered in Latin, in the form of a prayer for mercy and eternal rest, was recited by Francis, who, in a wheelchair, passed by the closed casket of Cardinal Pell’s dark wood.

Pope Francis prays during the funeral ceremony for Cardinal George Pell. ( AP: Gregorio Borgia )

The funeral mass itself was celebrated by an Italian cardinal, Giovanni Battista, in his role as Dean of the College of Cardinals.

He praised Cardinal Pell as “a man of God and a man of the Church” who was noted for “a deep faith and great firmness of doctrine, which he always defended without wavering and with courage”.

“As he pointed out many times, he was pained by the weakening of faith in the Western world and the moral crisis of the family,” Cardinal Re said in his homily.

Cardinal Re referred to Cardinal Pell’s “perseverance” during his “trial hour” which is thought to be a reference to the 13 months he spent in an Australian prison on landmark child sex abuse charges before the conviction was overturned by the Court high.

Earlier on Saturday, Cardinal Pell’s body lay in state in the church of St Stephen of the Abyssinians, which is usually used for baptisms and weddings and is one of the oldest in the Vatican.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Cardinal George Pell during his funeral in St Peter’s Basilica. ( Reuters: Remo Casilli )

Parts of it date back to the fifth century and it is one of the few structures that was not destroyed to make way for the construction of the current St. Peter’s Basilica, which began in the early 16th century.

Cardinal Pell will be buried in the crypt at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, where he served as archbishop, the Australian Church has announced.

Pell’s death prompts reflection

Perth Archbishop Timothy Costelloe was among the Australians who attended the Vatican service.

“This is the Mass for Cardinal Pell in terms of his role in the universal church – for the cardinals the Mass today was for one of their own, one of their brothers,” he said.

Cardinal Pell’s coffin lies in St. Peter’s Basilica. ( ABC News: Adrian Wilson )

Archbishop Costelloe told reporters outside St Peter’s Basilica that Pell’s death had caused many to reflect.

“The whole issue of sexual abuse that we’ve had to deal with in the church is unfortunately going to come up again for a lot of people,” he said.

“We are aware of that, and whatever we say and whatever we do as we reflect on Cardinal Pell’s legacy, we are sensitive to the people who are struggling because of the sexual abuse crisis.”

Archbishop Costelloe said there will be another ceremony in Sydney when Cardinal Pell’s body will lie in the crypt of St Mary’s Cathedral.

“In Sydney [the service] it will be for one of our own, I doubt it will have a similar dignity [to the Vatican service]”, he said.

He said he hoped the event would not attract protesters and people would respect the importance of a funeral for practicing Catholics.

Funeral. ( ABC News: Adrian Wilson )

Father Joseph Murphy, of the Archdiocese of Sydney, remembered Cardinal Pell as a person who was genuine in his personality and “could be very open”.

“He reminded me a lot of my grandfather, someone who grew up in post-war Australia,” he said.

‘Disaster’ memo causes friction

Pope Francis is expected to give the final blessing at George Pell’s funeral. ( Supplied: Vatican News )

Preparations for Pell’s funeral were overshadowed by revelations that the cardinal was the author of an anonymous memo that called Pope Francis’ pontificate a disaster.

Last year, respected Italian journalist Sandro Magister, who has a long history of obtaining leaked Vatican documents, published an anonymous memo circulating in the Vatican condemning Pope Francis’ papacy as a “disaster.”

Magister revealed in his widely read blog Settimo Cielo (Seventh Heaven) that it was Cardinal Pell who wrote the memo and gave him permission to publish it under the Greek pseudonym “Demos” for the populace.

It included what the author said should be the qualities of the next pope.

“Everyone here is talking about it,” a Vatican official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

The official said he did not suspect Cardinal Pell was the perpetrator, but said the revelation should have been held until after his funeral “out of respect for the dead”.

Father Joseph Hamilton, Cardinal Pell’s personal secretary, declined to comment on Magister’s report, and Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he also had no comment.

Separately, a day after Cardinal Pell’s death, a conservative magazine published what it said was an op-ed by the cardinal, calling it a “toxic nightmare” Francis’ determination to highlight to lay Catholics issues such as church teaching on sexuality and the role of women.

These issues are expected to be hotly debated later this year at a meeting of bishops from around the world called by Francis at the Vatican.

A day after Cardinal Pell’s death, Pope Francis paid tribute to the cardinal in a telegram of condolence.

It said that while the prelate headed the economy office, “he laid the foundations with determination and wisdom” for reforms of the Holy See’s financial system, which had been taken over by international financial watchdogs for years.

Among those at the altar on Saturday was another high-profile Vatican prelate who in recent days has attacked Francis’ leadership of the Roman Catholic church.

German Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, like Cardinal Pell, a staunch advocate of the more conservative faction of the church hierarchy and a longtime aide to Pope Benedict XVI complained bitterly about the way he was treated by Francis after Benedict retired in 2013 and Francis was elected Pope.

Gaenswein unleashed a barrage of criticism of Francis in interviews hours after Benedict died in retirement at the Vatican on Dec. 31 and in a book published days later.

ABC/wires