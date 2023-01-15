Surrey dog ​​attack: Woman killed believed to have been walking a number of dogs | UK news





Eight dogs were seized at the scene of an attack that left a woman dead on Thursday, according to Surrey Police. Detectives are keeping their owners updated with the investigation. Police cordons have been lifted following the death of the 28-year-old woman in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, a popular local beauty spot. The victim is believed to have been walking some dogs when he was attacked Doctors could not save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. This is a tragic event where a young woman has unfortunately lost her life. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends and the family have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time, said senior investigating officer DI Josephine Horner. Specialized teams have performed forensic work at the scene, but this has now been completed and the area has been reopened to the public. I know this incident has caused real concern locally and officers from the local neighborhood team will be in the area to ensure safety for residents. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue and I urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police to contact us. Richard Bream, who runs nearby Mardens Kennels, told the PA news agency he had never heard of a dog attack in the area before. That particular area, View Point, is an area where professional dog walkers will come out in their van and take the dogs out and walk them, he said. I’ve always felt that you see some of these dog walkers have five or six, and they shouldn’t be able to do that. A man at an address near the scene, who asked not to be named, told PA the beauty spot was very popular with dog walkers. The dogs were scattered in different areas of the forest and the police helicopter was searching for them, he said. A post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Surrey Coroner as part of an inquest into the death.

