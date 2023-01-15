Minister Sajjan announces support for vaccination and health systems against COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean – World





January 13, 2023 – Kingston, Jamaica – Global Affairs Canada As the pandemic continues to evolve, it is critical to ensure that high-risk populations have access to vaccines. In Latin America and the Caribbean, as in other regions, health systems continue to face significant challenges to provide immunization against COVID-19 and broader health services, while also increasing preparedness for the future. Today, the Honorable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for Canada’s Pacific Economic Development Agency, announced a $45 million contribution to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). . region and a $70 million contribution to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) globally as part of Canada’s signature Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity (CanGIVE). CanGIVE projects will support efforts to scale up vaccination against COVID-19 by addressing barriers to vaccination for people in vulnerable situations, including women and girls, and by strengthening health systems across the region, with a particular focus on Colombia, Haiti and Jamaica. Canada’s partnership with UNICEF will support increased distribution and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as strengthen gender-sensitive water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) efforts, primary health care and routine health services. immunization. Its partnership with PAHO aims to increase access to vaccination against COVID-19 by supporting community engagement, health worker training and vaccine surveillance in the Americas. There is still work to be done to control the COVID-19 virus and move towards a comprehensive and sustainable recovery. Canada remains committed to working with Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, through our partnerships with PAHO and UNICEF to increase access to vaccines and be better prepared to address any future global health crisis. quotas “We know that at the end of the day, vaccines don’t do any good sitting in bottles. It takes a health system to turn a vaccine into a vaccination. That is why we are working with our partners to ensure that vaccines reach those who need them most.” Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for Canada’s Pacific Economic Development Agency Fast facts Canada’s CanGIVE funding for PAHO will increase access to COVID-19 vaccination by strengthening health systems and supporting health information systems and digital platforms for COVID-19 vaccine surveillance in the LAC Region. Canada’s contribution will also support research to build evidence on the uptake of vaccination against COVID-19 and engage communities to address gender-related barriers to vaccine trust. Canada’s support to UNICEF for CanGIVE programming will expand and integrate digital COVID-19 vaccination tools within routine immunization, engage high-risk and priority groups to understand and address localized and gender-related barriers to vaccination, and will reinforce childhood vaccination. Canada’s funding will also support cold chain training and improvements and strengthen gender-sensitive WASH efforts. The contribution announced today is part of $732 million in multilateral funding for the ACT-Accelerator, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 12, 2022, during the second virtual Global COVID-19 Summit. On June 22, 2022, Canada announced $200 million in funding for a new signature initiative, Canada’s Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity (CanGIVE), which aims to support the distribution and distribution of vaccines in 12 countries, including Colombia, Haiti and Jamaica. as well as in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Region more broadly. Today’s announcement brings the CanGIVE program to a total of $275 million. Canada has been an ally of countries in LAC since the beginning of the pandemic. In May 2021, Canada provided $50 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to support PAHO’s critical work in LAC to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines for women at risk, migrants, refugees, transients, indigenous populations and vulnerable in areas where health conditions are usually unsafe. With Canada’s support, PAHO was able to provide vaccine procurement and delivery, comprehensive technical assistance, cold chain equipment and comprehensive health communication. Canada contributed to PAHO’s Revolving Fund efforts, which facilitated the distribution of 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 33 countries as part of the COVAX facility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/world/minister-sajjan-announces-support-covid-19-vaccination-and-health-systems-latin-america-and-caribbean The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos