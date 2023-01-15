Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Using debt can be considered risky

David Iben put it well when he said: ‘Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we are interested in is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.’ So it seems the smart money knows that debt — which is usually included in bankruptcies — is a very important factor when assessing how risky a company is. Important, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) carries debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When is debt dangerous?

Debt helps a business until the business has trouble repaying it, either with new capital or free cash flow. In the worst case, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it must raise new capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the advantage of debt is that it often represents free capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company’s use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What is Edison International’s debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2022, Edison International had $30.3 billion in debt, up from $27.2 billion a year earlier. Click the image for more details. And he doesn’t have much money, so his net debt is about the same.

How healthy is Edison International’s balance sheet?

According to the last reported balance, Edison International had liabilities of US$10.8 billion due within 12 months and liabilities of US$48.6 billion due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of $232.0 million and $3.56 billion in receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of cash and receivables (short-term) by $55.6 billion.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$26.0 billion company like a colossus towering over the common people. So we’d be watching her balance sheet closely, no doubt. After all, Edison International would probably need a major recapitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us of debt levels in relation to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) cover interest expenses (or interest coverage, for short). . Thus we consider debt to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expense.

Edison International has a fairly high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7 suggesting a significant debt load. But the good news is that it boasts a rather comforting interest coverage of 2.5 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its liabilities. More worryingly, Edison International saw EBIT decline by 6.3% in the last twelve months. If this earnings trend continues, the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when analyzing debt. But ultimately, future business profitability will decide whether Edison International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So, if you are focused on the future, you can check this out free report showing analysts’ earnings forecasts.

Finally, while the taxman may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we need to clearly look at whether EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the past three years, Edison International saw significant negative cash flow, in total. While this may be the result of growth spending, it makes debt much more risky.

Our point of view

At first glance, Edison International’s conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its total liabilities level was no more appealing than an empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And even its interest coverage fails to inspire much confidence. It’s also worth noting that Edison International is in the Electric Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. After reviewing the data points discussed, we think that Edison International has a lot of debt. That kind of risqueness is okay for some, but it certainly doesn’t float our boat. There is no doubt that we learn more about debt from the balance sheet. But at the end of the day, any company can contain risks that exist off the balance sheet. For example, we have identified 3 warning signs for Edison International (2 are worrying) you should be aware.

