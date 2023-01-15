Thousands of Tunisians rally against president on anniversary of revolution





TUNIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters marched against Tunisian President Kais Saied’s near-total power grab in central Tunis on Saturday, demanding he step down as they marked the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy. The central Habib Bourguiba street, the traditional site of large demonstrations, was packed with thousands of protesters carrying Tunisian flags, according to a Reuters reporter there, amid chants of “the people demand the fall of the regime.” A heavy police presence remained outside the Ministry of Interior building on the street, along with water cannons. “Tunisia is going through the most dangerous time in its history. Said took control of all authority and struck democracy. The economy is collapsing. We will not be silent,” said Said Anouar Ali, a 34-year-old demonstrator. Protesters had passed police and metal barricades to reach the street, defying initial efforts by authorities to keep separate several parallel protests that had been called by different political parties and civil society organizations. “We were in Bourguiba in January 2011 when Saied was not present… today he is closing Bourguiba for us. We will achieve it regardless of the price,” said Chaima Issa, an activist who took part in the 2011 revolution before the crowd was pushed. through barriers. Another major opposition political party, linked to the pre-revolutionary autocracy, held a separate rally in central Tunis after being barred from marching near the presidential palace in Cartagena. [1/5]Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, in Tunis, Tunisia, January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi Saied closed the elected parliament in 2021 and began reshaping the political system, but low turnout for December’s election of a new, largely powerless legislature revealed little public appetite for his changes. Meanwhile the economy is failing, with key goods disappearing from the shelves and the government has yet to secure an international bailout with state finances facing bankruptcy. Mainstream political forces, including most parties and unions, now oppose Saied’s project, with many calling it an anti-democratic coup. However, they have failed to repair the deep ideological and personal rifts that divided them for years instead of forming a united front. Many parties still reject a role for the larger, Islamist Ennahda party. The powerful UGTT trade union wants a national dialogue, but will not invite any party that accuses Saied of a coup. The protests come 12 years to the day after the ouster of former autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, and January 14 is seen by most Tunisian parties and civil society groups as the anniversary of the revolution. However, Saied unilaterally changed the official date of the anniversary and has said he considers January 14 a moment when the revolution lost its way. While there has been no major crackdown on Saied’s opponents, and police have allowed most protests against him, the handling of last year’s January 14 demonstrations was more forceful, drawing condemnation from rights activists. Reporting by Tarek Amara, additional reporting by Latifa Guesmi, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Angus MacSwan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/thousands-tunisians-rally-against-president-revolution-anniversary-2023-01-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos